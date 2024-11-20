Share:

The issue of violence against women, both physical and sexual, has been a key talking point in many modern and political social spheres. Society has made great strides in regards to creating safe spaces for female victims of violence to be candid about their experiences. The violent assault against one of the most influential modern rappers Megan Thee Stallion and the further backlash she received for not disclosing her past relations with her assaulter highlight how many in society still go above and beyond to discredit the experiences of victims of violence.

In a new documentary released on October 31, titled “In Her Words,” Megan tells the story of her rise to fame along with the trials and tribulations that arose following her rise to stardom. Most notably, she documented the emotions surrounding the shooting and the ensuing trial along with her attacker Tory Lanez or Daystar Peterson’s attempts to try and falsify Megan’s assaults, which left the female rapper open to a barrage of hate and accusations of falsifying the incident, causing her mental health to deteriorate.

The instance that has caused controversy was an inconsistency found in one of the interviews in the documentary in which Megan admits to sleeping the assailant Daystar Peterson prior to the shooting. This is in stark contrast to a 2022 interview with broadcast journalist Gayle King in which she denies having sexual relations with Peterson.

Time and time again, the argument that a woman “enticed” or essentially coerced a man into committing a crime due to conflict in their romantic or sexual life has been used time and time again to justify violence against women in both romantic and sexual relationships.

The internet has been quick to either defend or condemn Megan. In a clip of the documentary played next to the Gayle King interview, which circulated throughout TikTok, commenters were quick to make a jab at Meghan’s supposed promiscuity, a unfortunate reality that many female victims of violent assault know all too well.

“Gayle knows she’s been sleeping with the whole industry,” said one commenter.

On the contrary, many were quick to defend Megan, with many comments declaring that Megan’s sex life is irrelevant in the shooting case.

“He committed a crime: he violated his parole, and that is why he went to jail. Why was this relationship with him even relevant??!! Gayle was being messy as usual!!” another comment stated.

Unfortunately, violence against women is often perpetrated by those they are most close with. Especially by those they are in romantic and sexual relationships with. Megan’s story points to a much larger issue in regards to the perpetrators of female violence.

“About 41% of women and 26% of men experienced contact sexual violence, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner,” the CDC reports.

The backlash that Megan has received for not wishing to disclose her sex life is completely undeserved, not only is one’s sex life personal to an individual, in a world that not only discourages female sexuality but uses it as a means to justify crimes against women.

It is entirely justifiable that Megan wished to keep the status of her exact relationship to Peterson anonymous; in a world that repeatedly justifies violence towards women due to their relationship with a man. In addition, Megan’s openness in regards to her sexuality in much of her song lyrics have made her a victim of backlash even outside of the shooting case.

It is no wonder why an individual who already receives backlash due to her perceived promiscuity does not wish to give people another reason to justify her violent assault due to her past relationship with the perpetrator. Megan’s fears around being candid in regards to her relations with Peterson perfectly highlight the fear many women have when it comes to testifying against a partner in a domestic violence case.

The Megan shooting only highlights the obsession with the media finding any justification for a woman’s victimization at the expense of her own well-being. The persistent slut shaming of Megan in regards to the Peterson case is reminiscent of the incel culture that justifies the murder of women on the basis of their sexuality and does nothing to help women affected by physical violence feel safe coming forward, especially one such as Megan, who is in the limelight.

