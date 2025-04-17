Share:

After its third weekend in theaters, Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” continues to prove there is something special about this movie, even though not everyone will be able to see it.

Despite breaking records for an original film, audiences were split between the theatrical plot and the discourse around its character’s role and their story. Understanding we can’t please everyone, the negative critics miss the point, ‘Sinners’ is a cinematic event, a film to experience on the big screen.

Set in Mississippi during the Jim Crow era, Coogler tells the story of twins – Smoke and Stacks, both played by Michael B. Jordan and their gifted younger cousin, Sammie, played by Miles Caton – coming together to open up a juke joint. The plan is set in motion and it’s off to a great start until the vampires enter the scene.

Spoiler alert, people have something to say about everything and this is no exception.

Days after its release, the first comments I found online were about the sex scenes. The discourse about the audiences’ reaction to the spit scene, where the film shows an intimate moment between Hailee Steinfeld’s character, Mary and Stacks. Some folks found the scene to be too much, while others found it enticing.

After watching the movie, I think it was overhyped. Enticing, sure, but not as critical as the moment itself, the climax of the film when Mary comes back into the juke joint looking to turn Stacks into a vampire, presumably to spend the rest of eternity with her lover.

All the hot takes have been overwhelming. From ideas about spin-offs and prequels to this film, to straight hate towards Li Jun Li’s character, Grace, for inviting the vampires in. Others complained about the lack of character development, while other critics focused on Coogler’s deal with Warner Bros.

While some concerns and opinions are valid, most unjustly gloss over the main attraction, the cinematography. The movie offers audio and visuals carefully weaved together to display cultural references crafted around music, community and the desire for freedom.

Missing in the discourse are the team of folks that put this film together. Coogler partnered with long time friend and composer, Ludwig Göransson to create a vivid and colorful score

“Sinners” is a personal project for Coogler inspired by his family origins in Mississippi. In the film, he was able to create a story with subtle depth, where almost every scene invokes deep feelings of loss, sadness, but also laughter and joy. The film invites audiences to experience a rollercoaster of emotions, allowing themselves to be moved through the music.

One of my favorite scenes were the car rides through the cotton fields. For those brief moments, the image of a beautiful clear sky along with the music provided a sense of serenity. A breath of fresh air, knowing that at any moment the movie could flip upside down.

There were also nuances in the corporate world, leading to the unwanted attention surrounding the movie’s deal with the studio. Coogler has attributed the deal with his success as a filmmaker and the box office returns further prove his craftsmanship is well worth it.

Despite audiences’ mixed feelings, the discourse has promoted and marketed the film, as it continues to be a commercial success. So much so that the film is set to be re-released on IMAX for one more week starting May 15.

If you can still score tickets, this is a film to be experienced in IMAX. In any case, sit and wait until the end of the credits to see a cameo from older Sammie, played by legendary Blues icon, Buddy Guy.

In a recent interview with Variety, Göransson says “there’s like an instant feeling that this is something else — like, you’re seeing a magician do a magic trick” speaking about Buddy Guy playing the guitar. That’s the same experience I got watching this film, you’re witnessing something special.

Follow: