Swifties and the Beyhive prepare, lining up several screens in front of their eyes, only to wait endless hours in a digital waiting room for concert tickets they may never even have a chance to buy. And those lucky enough to make it to the purchase page encounter ticket prices averaging over $300 a seat. Sorry music lovers. Bots are getting a Bey ticket before you do.

As Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour began selling tickets on Feb. 6, the hyper awareness of fairness or lack thereof in the concert ticket marketplace has fans and lawmakers alike waiting for another debacle to break out, mirroring the Taylor Swift ticket scandal. Fans are encouraged to apply for membership priority presale to ensure they have a spot to join the queue to purchase, but it is still not guaranteed that the seat they want will be available. Waiting times within the queue had some Swifties waiting an agonizing 9 hours. Others faced site glitches and “bot” attacks on their shopping cart. Will the Renaissance tour be part two?

It’s absurd how quickly the online ticketing process became a disaster and much more of a headache than something fun to look forward to. In 2019 the Justice Department inquired Live Nation, the parent company to Ticketmaster, suspecting it had violated ticketing provisions and began investigating to determine if it had been abusing its power within the live music industry.

Live Nation and Ticketmaster together have far too much of a financial grip over the concert industry and many are supportive of a federal investigation to further expose their antitrust violations and monopoly.

As prices continue to rise it seems that large corporations like Ticketmaster are benefitting at the expense of loyal fans and their wallets. Live Nation’s President Joe Berchtold stated in a hearing that Ticketmaster would never put their interests in front of those of the artist, but that is hard to believe as the site continues to rake in money in every possible way. While several federal investigations have brought more attention to how ticketing companies operate, it seems unfair that fans are still having to swallow down the corporate backlash of their money making decisions. Americans know this all too well. Big business profits off of art, ruining everything. Again.

Ticket prices continue to skyrocket and fans keep paying more, doing whatever it takes to get their hands on a pair of tickets. Fans are not just paying for the music anymore. Seeing your favorite singer means paying outrageous amounts for elaborate productions, venue fees, digital service fees, promoter fees and confusing artist fees. With ticket prices tripled since the mid-90s, it’s becoming harder for the average person to enjoy music they love. The concert experience was once something that enriched memory banks for a lifetime, but that will soon be a thing of the past, stories that parents tell their kids as they look back on a time where concerts were actually an enjoyable experience.

As the legacy of the concert-going experience continues to get lost in greed, ticketing competitors are getting more comfortable squeezing pennies out of fans everywhere. The online ticket marketplace is confident that fans will continue to pay a ridiculous price tag. That Beyoncé poster in your room might be the closest you can get to her as tickets become more and more unreachable.