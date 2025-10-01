Share:

Former undisputed middleweight boxing champion of the world, Canelo Alvarez, suffered his first loss in three years, and third loss of his entire career during his match with Terence Crawfowd on the eventful Saturday night of September 13th.

Canelo has, so far, had a phenomenal career having only lost 3 matches in his 20 year boxing journey. He has beaten many stars of the boxing world, including Gennadiy Golovkin (twice), Daniel Jacobs, and more. One question that Canelo’s most recent match has raised is if his glory days are over. Or can we simply believe that Crawford was lucky to have beaten Canelo?

There are many rumors that Canelo lost for the money. However, I highly doubt that an athlete as prominent as Canelo Alvarez would taint his name for money which he already has. As I watched the fight, I witnessed Canelo grow significantly tired more quickly compared to his other matches. He also was getting demolished by the same uppercut by Crawford throughout a good amount of rounds.

Victor Lopez expressed his opinion on Canelo’s glory days seeming to come to an end. “Not exactly yet, he still has two more fights but he could consider retirement because he might want to focus on his family,” said Victor. “And the idea of saying he had already won by being in the ring, so that’s my overall opinion.”

Canelo is 35 years old, and Terence Crawford is 38 years old. It was a completely fair match, but I think that we may be witnessing the start of Canelo’s decline. As a Mexican-American, and as a fan of Canelo, I was very proud to see Mexican representation in boxing, especially by someone with the astonishing athletic capability that Canelo has. I wouldn’t dare to consider that this may be the end of Canelo’s prime if I didn’t truly believe it was time.

“He wasn’t at his full potential,” said Amberly Solorzano. “You could definitely see that he was missing some punches.”

Over the years, Canelo’s punch output has been in a decline as he has moved up multiple weight classes. Canelo’s punch has gone from a powerful counter punch with innovative combinations to more of a power puncher, patiently waiting for a counter. Could this be a strategic change in his fighting style? Or could this be his tactic in saving his energy to last all 12 rounds?

It doesn’t spark any hope that Canelo will undergo elbow surgery, pushing his next fight to the spring of 2026. His last surgery was the result of wrist complications following his fights against Dmitry Bivol and Golovkin, which were two notable fights of his career.

Now, this doesn’t mean that he will lose every single one of his next matches until he gives up on saving his reputation and retires. Your body cannot physically keep its great endurance at its peak over 20 years. I simply imply that the Canelo that we witnessed these past 20 years may be slowly settling down.

If we truly are witnessing the start of Canelo’s preparation for retirement, all I have to say is that it has been one historic, game-changing, and legendary career for Canelo Alvarez. Many future fighters will strive to be one of the greats, and if they are lucky, they will live up to the greats alongside Canelo.

