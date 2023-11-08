There have been times I’ve looked at my wardrobe and felt disappointed as I’d see that my clothes aren’t “up to date.” I’d go out and buy pieces that are considered “in” according to the social media pages I follow, and then two weeks later I’d see that my newly purchased clothes are now outdated.

Over time, people have become more influenced to purchase new wardrobe as it is broadcasted all over different social media outlets. This generation has become blinded by the importance of their image rather than the importance of how the overuse of the materials that go into each piece of clothing harms the environment.

Fast fashion waste is at its peak due to how quickly trends come and go. Clothes that are given away by owners who no longer want them are piled up at landfill sites every second, it’s only a handful of times that an individual wears a piece of clothing until they feel it’s no longer useful.

With the popularization of social media, specifically TikTok, fashion trends have become more common and fast-paced within our society. As fashion shows have always promoted new clothing items that individuals can acquire at stores, social media has taken the next step by digitally advertising clothing items more consistently, the widespread fashion trends that can be seen throughout social media have influenced consumers to become more eager in purchasing the items they’ve seen.

TikTok was truly a game-changer to the fashion industry, this platform has allowed high-demanding brands to use the app to their advantage when presenting their products and improve their connection with their audience. Brands have also involved themselves in popular fashion trends that have surfaced throughout social media as a way to further advertise their items.

There’s no denying that everyone is a follower of some sort and that there is at least one fashion trend that draws their attention. With this in mind, it’s clear to see that new and consistent trends contribute to the environment’s well-being. The urgent need to follow fashion trends and get rid of old clothes is actually doing more harm than good to today’s world.

“I do follow some fashion trends when it comes to the general aesthetic of how I dress, but I don’t go ‘Oh my goodness I saw this on TikTok,’ and then feel the need to buy it,” PCC student Oniel Pacheco said. “I would love to say that I’m not going to buy more and more clothes, but I know that over time I’m going to get sick of the stuff I’m wearing.”

Within the past couple of years, thrifting has become less looked down upon and favored, especially by Gen-Z. Second-hand clothing organizations are a great substitute for giving away old items as they help take away from the mass waste. Yet there are still many who are not fascinated with the thrifting wave.

“I don’t like wearing used clothes,” Pacheco said. “Not only is it just because someone else had it and it’s kind of dirty, but I’d also rather choose things that I Iike than things that nobody wanted anymore.”

On the other hand, those who don’t have the money to purchase trendy clothes from high-end stores can find them at thrift stores for a lower price as new fashion trends move quickly.

“The less fortunate can easily access the $200 jeans at most thrift stores,” PCC student Sidartha Nakarmi said. “They can get the same thing for way less of a price and still feel equally as cool.”

Recently, TikTok shop has boomed over the app that was once just for uploading all kinds of videos, showcasing a new way to purchase clothing just from the tip of your finger. With this new feature, TikTok users are enabled to immediately purchase an item that was advertised to them on their “For You Page”.

At times, I’ve even found myself indulging in the complexity of the TikTok shop, every other video on my feed is a paid promotion for an item that grabs my interest. These influencers, who portray themselves as relatable, team up with brands to sell unreasonably priced items, which I unfortunately fall for along with thousands of others.

The younger generation’s fear of not keeping up with the latest fashion trends and our failure to recycle old clothes calls for further over-capacity of landfill sites. Our surface-level problem of wearing outdated clothes leaves a trail of much bigger problems as clothing waste is slowly but surely harming the environment being that fast fashion is a contributing factor to climate change, due to the fact that the clothing we wear releases toxins into the air.

“The best thing we can do as consumers is donate our clothes to those in need of it,” PCC student Nathaniel Salaz said. “We need to work together to improve the environment, the way we always preach to do so.”