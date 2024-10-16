Share:

All over the world, people struggle to afford food, housing, and other basic necessities. In this same world exists billionaires who could provide for the entire world with their wealth, prompting questions of whether their existence is immoral or not. The existence of billionaires is entirely unethical as this accumulation of wealth is unnecessary and typically involves exploitation and or illegality.

Most billionaires have built their wealth through their own businesses and investments. However, those businesses require the labor of working class people who often don’t get paid what their labor is worth. Billionaires are notorious for outsourcing labor to third-world countries where they pay laborers cents on the dollar for hours of work. Moreover, these nations often lack adequate child labor laws, leading many children to work in sweatshops to support their families.

This has especially been seen in the fast fashion industry with companies such as Shein, a fashion-brand founded and owned by billionaire Chris Xu, who has a net worth of $10 billion as of 2022, that sells clothing for dirt cheap. The site always has discounts for items from clothing to accessories and even electronics.

At face-value, these might look like great deals since the average consumer can’t justify regularly spending 20 bucks on a pair of new jeans or a sweatshirt. Yet, when you think about the going rate of materials, labor costs, and other expenses, these prices don’t add up, meaning companies are usually cutting corners. This is further reflected in the quality of items; Shein has been known to have poorly made clothing that doesn’t fit properly, has bad stitching, etc.

One reviewer of the brand stated, “The clothing quality at Shein is as inconsistent as the sizing.” She referenced a leopard cardigan she bought from Shein, which looked and fit great, but upon putting it in the wash, one of the buttons fell off and loose threads appeared at the seam. Evidently, these clothes aren’t made to last; cheaper materials and mass production sacrifices the quality of pieces.

Moreover, these very inexpensive, low-quality items typically mean companies exploit their workers to meet said quantities to ensure higher profit margins and accumulate billions. Also, these laborers waste away and can barely afford their next meal, let alone a quality of life for themselves or their families.

Some may believe the immorality of billionaires and billion dollar corporations mainly affects poor foreign nations, but countries such as the United States are just as affected. The United States has a dominant consumer culture in various sectors of interest.

One of the alphas of industry in the U.S. and all over the world is billionaire Jeff Bezos’ Amazon. Bezos has a whopping net worth of 206.6 billion USD as of 2024, with no look of slowing down. Yet, Bezos can’t seem to afford his workers bathroom breaks as drivers scramble to meet delivery goals in fear of termination. This is just one of many complaints against Amazon and Bezos, others include inadequate compensation, dangerous warehouse conditions, and more.

Another issue surrounding billionaires and billion dollar companies that don’t sufficiently pay their workers is how that harms other consumers. For instance with food delivery services, such as DoorDash, drivers are paid a base rate that varies depending on time, distance, and desirability of the order. DoorDash quotes their rate ranging from $2-10+ per delivery, grossly under the minimum wage.

Because of this many service workers rely on tips to make their jobs actually worth the labor and to make ends meet. This has created hostility when consumers who are already paying outrageous food costs, delivery fees, and taxes, are now expected to cough up more money. And many do in fear of retaliation from delivery drivers or out of empathy. This creates a dangerous expectation when the immoral standards of a business forces their workers to rely on consumers for survival.

With their successful companies, billionaires could easily pay workers a living wage and well above that, but their priority is making more money. One quote that really puts this in perspective is the following from Yahoo Finance: “Jeff Bezos is so rich that spending $1,000,000 is like the average person spending $1.”

And what has Bezos done with that wealth? He has a luxury car collection worth roughly $20 million, owns a superyacht costing $500 million, and has multiple mansions including a $165 million estate in Beverly Hills with 10 bedrooms. This is another issue with the existence of billionaires: overconsumption. No one needs multiple homes or that many bedrooms, especially when they only live with their significant other. Imagine how much electricity, water, etc. is being wasted by the millionaires and billionaires of the world when there are people dying from hunger.

Despite these outrageous expenditures, Bezos has made many charitable donations to a number of causes. This includes almost $640 million to help homeless families and the billionaire has stated he plans to give away the majority of his fortune before he passes. This all seems very generous of him until you realize Bezos earned the money he intends to donate to help provide for people in need, including the homeless, by exploiting workers and using child labor, driving said people into poverty and homelessness. That’s one hell of a contradiction.

The problem with the existence of billionaires isn’t necessarily that they don’t spend all their wealth on charity; helping people is important and if anyone has the ability to do so, they should. This is especially the case for billionaires who will still be well off after million and billion dollar donations that can enact widespread change. However, when that wealth is made using modern-day slavery there is no question of the unethicality of billionaires.

Follow: