Remember when all the young liberals and progressives desperately voted for Biden because voting for a senile old puppet no one wanted to vote for in the first place was supposed to “save democracy” from the orange, steroid-powered old narcissist? If by “democracy” we mean keeping the pricey and performative two-party system and inhumane status quo intact, then yes, we saved democracy. And it continues to spread around the world like a virus that jumped from a Dulles brother’s body in a Wuhan lab.

Now, one of the most important conflicts of the century has fallen into Joe Biden’s podium-gripping hands. Disaster is thriving.

Over 11,000 Palestinians, almost half of whom are children, have been murdered as Israel’s “complete siege” of the wire-enclosed Gaza rages on in retaliation for the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, which saw 1200 dead Israeli civilians and 240 hostages. Hamas is the militant group that seized control of Gaza in 2007, deemed a terrorist organization by the US.

To make this very clear, I condemn the Israeli-trained Hamas as an anti-semitic, militant terror group. But also, the word “terrorist” feels weaponized (like one of mass destruction) by the US government. The word has justified torture, government surveillance, longer lines at the airport, and, of course, war.

So the Biden administration was probably thrilled to get to write the word into “Sleepy Joe’s” repetitive speeches earlier last month, especially as election season unfolds. Not only is he the “most union-friendly” president, but now he’s marketable as a wartime stud. But as public support for the war wanes, consequently for Biden too, his campaign has a choice to make. Either cave to fearsome lobbyists and donors, or concede to the demands of the people (in line with the “democracy” I am so concerned about).

Pro-Palestine protests blossom around the world, yet Western leaders devotedly push for Israel’s “right to defend itself.” A non-binding UN resolution shows most of the world’s nations supporting a ceasefire, and yet the US maintains support for Israel. It was notably the sole veto against a ceasefire at the Oct. 18 UN vote since the US has called for a “humanitarian pause” to allow aid to reach Gaza in between relentless Israeli bombardment.

Shorter and less formal than a ceasefire, the proposed “humanitarian pause” allows aid into the region, but it does not end the war. The Rafah border connecting Gaza to Egypt was closed again due to bombings in the area. Is it illogical to take away the bombs if you want the war to end? It’s about as logical as a so-called “war crime.”

Then you have organizations like the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), another powerful puppeteer making our shadow politicians dance. Notably, they funded insurrectionist Republicans last year.

“Members of both parties worried about crossing the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, a powerful bipartisan lobbying organization dedicated to ensuring unwavering U.S. support for Israel,” said Obama in his book “A Promised Land.”

It’s no wonder that Biden or even Bernie Sanders won’t utter the dirty ceasefire word. Or else groups like AIPAC will fund their rigidly pro-Israel opponents.

Since its post-WWII establishment, Israel, one of the biggest economies in the world, has received more than $300 billion in direct aid from the US. Annually, the US sends its favorite ally more money than any other nation, with the recent additional $14.5 billion in military aid for the Israel-Hamas war.

Wanting a strong presence in the so-called Middle East without alienating oil-rich Arab nations, the US has been playing a dangerous game. Biden once even said, in 1986 with somehow less hair, “were there not an Israel, the US would have to invent an Israel to protect our interests in the region.” It is worth noting that he was an outspoken critic of apartheid South Africa at the time. Where is that energy now with the Israel apartheid state? Who’s the Reagan now?

Public opinion has increasingly shifted to support a free Palestine or at least a ceasefire. So much so that US government officials have indulged in McCarthyite efforts, including the censure of (the only) Palestinian congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, restricting student protests, and the push to ban TikTok.

The Biden administration has definitely felt the pressure of the public, proclaiming,

“Israelis and Palestinians equally deserve to live side by side in safety, dignity and peace,” Biden said. “When this crisis is over, there has to be a vision of what comes next. And in our view, it has to be a two-state solution.”

Biden even condemned the state-supported settler violence in the occupied West Bank, saying “it has to stop now” and that it’s like “pouring gasoline” on tensions in the Middle East. They are literally pouring gasoline on Palestinian homes.

Again, it’s a no-brainer: approve a ceasefire and impose sanctions on Netanyahu’s right-wing extremist Israeli government.