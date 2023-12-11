Myron Gaines, a notable figure in the realms of YouTube podcasting, authorship, and real estate investment, has gained recognition primarily through his podcast, “Fresh and Fit.” This platform aims to guide men in enhancing various aspects of their lives, including dating, fitness, social media, and finances.

Gaines’ narrow definition of women and their roles stifles personal growth and limits women to traditional stereotypes. He argues against the notion of women pursuing anything other than a housewife role, failing to acknowledge the importance of diverse aspirations.

“Why Women Deserve Less,” a book written by Gaines where he breaks down why men today should accept the new reality that women no longer have value, criticizes women who prioritize work, and describes how we should revert back to gender fixed roles.

His claims are meant to prevent male individuals from squandering resources on unreciprocated romantic pursuits. Very famously on his podcast he quotes, “The book is only 82 pages fellas. Why? Because women truly deserve less.”

Observing the book, it becomes evident that Gaines not only objectifies women but also men. He contends that the old ways were mundane and transactional, emphasizing his belief that relationships are inherently transactional contracts.

The substantive content of Gaines’ book unfolds in the first chapter, in one of the many ways he creates a toxic manosphere, titled “A New Contract.” Gaines, who posits that society needs a new contract, wrote an article on the different ways he creates a toxic manosphere between the sexes today, drawing parallels to Jean-Jacques Rousseau’s political theory of the social contract.

He quotes that the old contract stated “Men provided resources and protection” while “women provided sex and (if wanted) children.” The new contract reads, “I don’t need a man! Men are trash! Down with the patriarchy! Believe all Women! (you get the idea)”

He says it himself, “People may not like this emotionless, transactional view of men and women, but it does not make it less accurate.”

However, science contradicts Gaines’ biological determinism by challenging the notion that gender roles are fixed.

Women are biologically designed for childbirth, yet this doesn’t limit their potential. If we claim that women are solely crafted for a specific role, then by the same logic, men should be exclusively hunters or confined to farming. It’s a matter of either all of us having diverse roles or none of us being confined to specific functions.

Gaines writes the book like we play a round of battle of the sexes, except each card you pick up, a point goes to the male side. Similar to how the card defines genders to their stereotypes, Gaines produces the same conclusion.

One of the book’s major flaws is its endorsement of the idea that women are intellectually inferior to men, reducing their worth to sexual pleasure and fertility. Such ideas undermine the progress made by feminism over the years.

Gaines spends a significant portion of the book criticizing men for creating a conducive environment for women in relationships, arguing that they shouldn’t make such efforts. In response, it’s crucial to highlight that women also face challenges, including cheating and unavailability.

Gaines appears to shame women in the workplace while simultaneously making scathing remarks about the role of a housewife. His generalization of women as collectively unintelligent is unfounded and perpetuates harmful stereotypes.

No one deserves less, but according to Gaines, he himself does since his dream woman is worth so little.