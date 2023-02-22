Balloons are often associated with parties, but one’s floating in the jetstream sixty-thousand feet above the United States was twisted by the conglomerate media into mass public hysteria and panic of epic proportions, and hints of true American patriotism from those who rashly support the armed forces and America’s infringement abroad.

Balloon spying is nothing new, so the fact that the United States is blowing hot air out of its mouth in response to the Chinese balloon is an overreaction to something that has been going on for over 250 years. But, China understands bombing U.S. territory would be an act of war.

It feels as though the United States is hungry for a war beyond Ukraine and the balloon saga seemed like the place to build that support and rally the American people against China. Specifically, war-hawkish Republicans have worked to cultivate anti-China rhetoric since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whether these balloons are aliens, a nation testing America’s patience or random sky garbage, our collective overreaction is too much and will only help peddle anti-Asian sentiments.

To say China is the only country in the world with spy balloons or those capabilities is a ludicrous and completely unfair conclusion to come to.

In 2021 and 2022, the Pentagon spent around $3.8 million on “balloon technologies” with an increase in 2023 to $27.1 million on these projects. To lose their minds now is just the same old hypocritical nonsense that U.S. foreign policy actions have conjured up. It’s basically saying that if the Americans do it, it is fine, but if another nuclear armed power does it, it’s unjust and threatening. Can’t we consider America’s balloons as threatening to their national security and sovereignty? Or should America be allowed to act with complete and utter impunity? Think about the existence of other nations – not just America.

Just days before the balloon floated in the jet stream above American and Canadian soil, the United States announced that it would be increasing the number of troops in the Philippines, a response to China’s growing aggression against Taiwan. While Taiwan’s territorial integrity should be defended, the U.S. needs to stop overreaching with their foreign policy that’s begging for confrontation for whomever lashes out first. If the United States continues to throw out accusations, escalation of rhetoric is absolute and the possibilities of a confrontation between the United States and China becomes more and more realistic.

In July 2022 the United States was planning to use high-altitude surveillance balloons against Russia and China, according to a report by POLITICO. It is very likely that this plan took shape, but with the sophistication of the most bloated military budget in the world it was well hidden and avoided detection by their less advanced radar systems.

These balloons were going to be used to track hypersonic weapons, a technology that is becoming more popular and widely tested by nuclear armed states.

In response to the U.S. firing on the balloons, the Chinese Foreign Ministry called it an “overreaction” and a clear “violation of international law.” They have now claimed that the United States has been flying balloons of their own in China’s sovereign airspace — a claim which America vehemently denies.

The balloon was driven by the jet stream from the eastern coast of China to the Eastern coast of the U.S. where its journey came to an explosive end. The U.S. intelligence community is coming to the likely conclusion that the balloon’s entire path was accidental, and preliminary meetings to repair diplomacy have begun. Even though China rightfully called the reaction of the United States a laughable distraction from current domestic issues.

Biden and his administration should think about the impacts of their outward foreign policy on the world before deciding to move forward on political, military or informative actions. One move that’s aggressive beyond what is needed for our current situation will unnecessarily bring the United States closer to a war with China over simmering tensions.

The Biden administration should move forward with the utmost caution and the calmest rhetoric to avoid any further aggravations in an already souring situation.

The U.S. is classically verbose and bullies other nations into submission — a diplomatic loudmouth and the self-proclaimed Top G of the world.