In September of this year, the National Football League (NFL) announced Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, known as Bad Bunny, would be headlining the 60th Super Bowl in 2026. Many people took to social media to voice their opinions on the choice of artist, but his performance will undoubtedly be a beacon of resilience for the Latino community.

The Super Bowl is considered one of the biggest sporting events in the U.S. from its popular teams, commercials, and halftime show, so the chosen artist that gets the privilege to perform tends to go all out with their vocals, visuals, performances, and sometimes even special guests.

When the NFL released their headliner announcement there were overwhelming comments with supporters and fans congratulating the performer for getting the well earned attention during the tragic and bullshit ICE raids. However with positive comments, just as many negative ones tend to follow and they were among some of the most disgusting, racist, and inhumane comments seen on social media platforms.

Although some comments were mild, saying they are going to go order food or leave the room during the performance, others threatened to allegedly call Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on the performer and his fans.

ICE and the Trump administration have been targeting the Latino community persistently through their viciously mass deportations, commercials, incarcerations, budget cuts and comments. The panic instilled from their actions into immigrants and U.S. citizens of the Latino community are one of the reasons Bad Bunny left the U.S. out of his upcoming world tour.

“There was the issue of—like, fucking ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.” said Bad Bunny in a recent interview with I-D magazine.

The artist feared the safety of his fans and alleged threats of the administration with good reason. What started off as unlawful arrest on individuals and families quickly turned into violent tackling, tear gassing, beatings, and shooting individuals with rubber bullets because they were allegedly not cooperating.

“There is nowhere that you can provide safe haven to people in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else. We will find you. We will apprehend you. We will put you in a detention facility, and we will deport you” responded the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) chief advisor Corey Lewandowski in a podcast.

The Super Bowl however would allow Bad Bunny to broadcast his love and reminder of unity towards the Latino community through his music and visual performance. As the first solo Spanish-Language artist to headline the half time show his representation will be watched and dissected until the performance in early February.

Bad Bunny, a U.S. citizen who was born and raised in Puerto Rico, spoke on the threats weeks later while he was hosting Saturday Night Live (SNL) during his monologue by poking fun at haters while showcasing an edited video of Fox News reporters loving him.

He ended his SNL monologue with an appreciation to all hardworking latinos and their achievements. He reminded them that no one would ever tear down the work and dedication to their country and their families, especially not the current administration.

“Latinos y las latinas en el mundo interior y aquí en Los Estados Unidos. Todas las personas han trabajado para abrir puertas más con un logro mío. Más un logro mío es un logro de todo demostrando que nuestra huella nuestra aportación a este país. Nadie nunca lo podrá sacar ni borrar.” Bad Bunny directed towards his community.

One of the most iconic lines within the four minute monologue was directed towards the haters of the Super Bowl who kept posting Bad Bunny was a horrible artist to headline because no one can understand what he is saying.

“You have four months to learn,” joked Bad Bunny.

Bad Bunny is right. The only way to truly immerse yourself in someone’s culture is to understand the meaning of their work.

Maybe before you hate on an artist’s music you should learn its significance, story, and the words to their songs, in its language, so you at least know what you are insulting.

The 60th Super Bowl should be one to remember and should be interesting to see if Donald Trump chooses to attend for the second time in a row.

