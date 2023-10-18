When everyone, including the President of the United States, wants someone out of office, that’s the sign to get bags packed and run for the hills, going as far away from an office with an assistant as humanly possible.

Unfortunately, Los Angeles District 14 Councilmember Kevin de León did not get the memo. His unbearable ego outweighs any semblance of accountability or dignity after private, racist conversations surfaced online in 2023 involving de León and three other Councilmembers, embarrassing District 14, my district, in the process.

Former Councilmembers Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo, and Ron Herrera either resigned from their positions or lost to their midterm challengers soon after the leak. However, de León stayed, who thought repeating how deeply sorry he was in letting the conversations go on was enough, an odd hill to die on for someone who then announced his reelection campaign nearly a year after the audio leaked.

Historically, his promises and ambitions have always fallen short. On a progressive platform for late Senator Dianne Feinstein’s seat in 2018, de León promised to take his state’s revolutionary policies to Washington, D.C., while Donald Trump’s presidency cast an uncertain future over minorities, especially for Latinos. He then turned his attention to the 2022 mayor’s race, where he landed third place behind Rick Caruso and Karen Bass.

But when championing diversity, it’s not demanding to hope de León practices what he preached. Yet, he stood by and often laughed during conversations disparaging Oaxacans in Koreatown. He even went as far as to say Councilmember Mike Bonin accessorized his adopted Black son like a handbag, leading to Martinez calling Bonin’s son “changuito,” or little monkey in Spanish.

All four Councilmembers used antagonizing language or Spanish terms such as “negrito” that represented the uglier sides of Mexicans and Latinos that those around my age will, unfortunately, be familiar with for their usage by older generations. With their language, they exhibited, in the most deplorable way imaginable, intolerance that perpetuates tension between Latinos and African Americans. It’s a display of behavior nothing short of regressive for Mexicans and Latinos genuinely looking to champion diversity rather than saying it’s us versus them behind closed doors.

If the racist discussions weren’t enough, de León and the other three also proved they knew little about the people they represented. During the audio, they, namely Cedillo, regularly discounted neighborhoods such as Eagle Rock and Highland Park for not being of their concerns due to the growing white populations. While gentrification has led to a lack of diversity in these neighborhoods, significant portions of the population still include Latinos. Just because we aren’t part of your worries doesn’t mean we aren’t here, something Cedillo learned when those areas were the swing vote that led to his defeat against Eunisses Hernandez.

This time last year, it was impossible to walk home every day without seeing angry crowds rallied around his LA City Council field office and in front of his home in Eagle Rock. For the better part of a month, protestors returned daily as picket signs were placed around the neighborhood, sporting an unflattering photo of de León with an expression he most likely made after being told his numbers.

As a representative of northeast LA neighborhoods, the community expected him to listen and realize hanging around does nothing for anyone, himself included. Instead, they got empty apologies from a man whose job is to represent the voices of his constituents and detractors, not participate in racist discourse.

Rather than planning a comeback, de León missed a chance to take responsibility and step down, which could have somewhat scavenged from the lousy look he and other officials gave to Latinos.

In a bold strategy for Cedillo and de León, the two sued those who leaked the audio. Whether the case moves forward and who recorded the audio matters little compared to the severity of the comments made during the recording. It matters even less, considering de León’s efforts to raise money in his campaign have been successful, eclipsing all other city candidates in a startling example of harmful actions not resulting in consequences.

No matter how many times de León apologizes and reassures the comments made in private did not represent what he believed in, there’s no coming back from racist and offensive behavior, private or not. By gripping onto his council seat for as long as humanly possible, it risks sending Latinos, who seek office with the best intentions, decades back to a point nearly impossible to come back from.