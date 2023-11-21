On Nov 9, Warners Bros Discovery decided not to release the anticipated comedy movie “Coyote vs. Acme,” starring John Cena and featuring Wile E. Coyote. The film was supposed to be released later this year; however, the company shelved the project, preferably taking a $30 million tax write-off instead. This decision not to show the movie caused outrage among artists, animators, and fans alike. With pressure mounting due to the backlash, the studio has since decided to let the film be shopped around with a different distribution company.

This new trend of anticipated films being dropped off unexpectedly by studio executives is a slap in the face of everyone working hard in the film industry. These executives’ patterns and practices by studio heads to just halt a movie must be stopped because it’s ill-conceived and disrespectful. The artists were in front of the camera and behind the scenes for months, working long hours and trying to make the best content possible with a guarantee that it would be released for the public to see. Not showing their work will send everyone a loop in Hollywood.

For me, the intriguing nature of streaming services like Netflix, Max, Peacock, and Amazon Prime was to create a space for more content and more films to be distributed online or streamed without the concern of losing money or being a dud at the theaters. I felt persuaded to pay $7.99 monthly on Netflix because It gave artists a fresh start with a new direction to break into the industry. Apparently, this artistic freedom that became a selling point for streaming is not the case anymore.

To be clear, Hollywood is a business! No matter how much we romanticize the artistic expression of film and television with lofty praise and inspiration, it’s still a business first. The cold, hard fact is that the entertainment industry is a cruel endeavor, with elite movie executives making or breaking careers. But when a movie is completed with every expectation to be shown to the world, and it doesn’t, don’t be surprised when the filmmakers come back and demand a compelling reason besides a tax write-off.

Making “Coyote vs. Acme,” which had a $70 million budget, with everyone doing their part and throwing it all away, is not dealing with hard truths; it’s unjust and harmful for business. If filmmakers can’t trust studios to keep their word to show the hard work they put in, they can’t do business with them. If they can’t do business, then the business is no more.

This is not the first time Warner Bros shelved an anticipated film project. The superhero film “Batgirl” was canceled in August of 2022 and was declared “not releasable” to the public by Peter Safran, Co-Chariman of DC Studios. In the same year, WB also dropped “Scooby Doos Holiday Haunt” which was near complete.

Writing for MovieWeb, Brian Kirchgessner explained how this recent trend is terrible for business and the actors’ and artists’ morale.

“People are simply fed up with their hard work being thrown under the bus for the sake of a quick buck,” Kirchgessner said. “Artistic achievement is secondary to whatever keeps viewers staying on their streaming services.”

Also, tax write-offs have happened after a movie is released, and it becomes a flop. Anthony D’Alessandro from Deadline explained how Paramount Studios wrote a $115 million tax write-off after the animated movie “Monster Trucks” was released in 2016 and only made $64 million at the box office.

“It’s not a motion picture executive’s job to care about tax write-offs for the company,” D’Alessandro said. “The directive comes from financing and accounting.”

Also concerning is who knows if more studios are willing to follow their lead and understand the consequences of arbitrarily not releasing a movie project in the name of just business. Fortunately, the backlash of “Coyote vs. Acme” being shelved and the retraction by the studio to let the movie be shopped around proves how the power is still with the people.

The benefits of social media and its ubiquity of information can reach all corners of the globe, and everyone can comment on the news they see or hear. Because social media creates spaces and channels for dedicated fans of a particular company, like Looney Tunes, people can be highly motivated and mobilize quickly if their experience is affected or jeopardized. It’s good for the industry to have fans who have money to have more say in what movie is worth seeing, not the executives.

It might be that Looney Tunes is not as profitable of a property brand compared to the DC or the Barbie cinematic universe. Still, the Looney Tunes have been around since they were the main competitors of Disney during the golden age of cinema. Ever since Bugs Bunny’s debut in “A Wilde Hare” in the mid-1930s, he became an American Icon and the mascot for Warner Bros. As time went by, The Looney Tunes group, which includes Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, and Elmer Fudd, has been a Warner Bros brand’s stable.

The last time the studio took a chance with the Looney Tunes was with “Space Jam 2” featuring Lebron James. The movie was terrible and was considered a box office flop. But that movie had awful writing and shameless product placement and lacked the appeal of the original “Space Jam” featuring Michael Jordan. “Coyote vs. Acme” was not a stale ’90s sequel but was meant to be an original idea that might have performed well in theaters if given the chance. We may never know because, apparently, you should not take a risk even in streaming.

Filmmakers and moviegoers in Hollywood stood up and stuck it to the studios this year with the labor strikes. They are fighting them again by ensuring their movie is released because the few at the top should not rule Hollywood at the expense of the many at the bottom.

I’m glad to see the fans rise up against the studio executives who thought that just canceling the release of an anticipated movie would be dismissed as nothing to worry about. Oops! The fans and the people working in Hollywood need to stay vigilant for the sake of the next project that is in jeopardy because It could be yours!