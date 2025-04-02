Share:

As the current socioeconomic climate continues to decline under the second Trump administration, signs of opposition are finally coming from Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The duo are visiting major cities in what they’re calling the “Fight Oligarchy” tour, but is this the progressive movement we’ve been waiting for? I fear it’s not.

We are actively seeing the efforts of the Trump administration materialize in ways we only imagined in our worst nightmares. It’s a long list, amongst them the gutting of the Department of Education, Department of Veteran Affairs, and even the IRS. Meanwhile, the most action seen from most of the Democrats are vague calls denouncing these unprecedented events.

It seems like Democrats in office continue to try to play chess, while the new administration overlooks the rules and pushes to create a new game. In order to look ahead, it’s important to analyze recent history and figure out what this moment calls for.

The democratic party has historically been the party of the people, progressive in ideals, yet centrists in action. We don’t have to look too far to see the evidence.

“It’s a sad day for the Court and for the country,” said former President Joe Biden while delivering his remarks on the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, in June 2022.

The decision to codify the right to have an abortion has been used in many presidential campaigns, however recently, Democrats have continued to show their inability to act by using the cause as a carrot on a stick during elections.

Now, Bernie has shown support for the working class and has stuck to his principles. Despite this, even as the longest serving independent member of Congress in history, he has folded many times in favor of the Democratic party.

In January, Senator Sanders voted to confirm the nomination of Secretary of State Marco Rubio. About a month later, Rubio made it his mission to crack down on international students, leading to arrests and even abductions of people with legal status in the country.

AOC has also proven to be an advocate for the working class. Yet in similar fashion, she has also leaned into the party when necessary. In November, AOC voted to pass bill H.Res.1449, encouraging “international cooperation to counter antisemitism.” A bill that paved the way for the new administration’s unlawful targeting of foreign pro-Palestine students.

How do we confide in these progressive leaders when they were also part of the group that enabled the targeting of student protesters to begin with?

When it comes to electing politicians, most of us look for well-intended candidates. But many of their past actions force voters to question if these politicians are truly acting in service of the people, or if they’re just another career politician making false promises.

The progressive movement was supposed to bring about equality, but unfortunately it has only been a good plan on paper. Mainstream politics have shunned away from issues such as poverty, health care, and our housing crisis. While progressive candidates appear to be the best out of the bunch, we’re still not seeing enough effort or energy required to tackle these issues.

It’s still early in the game, considering the tour only began on March 10th. People need to remember that if we support these politicians at a national level, we must also advocate for change at a local level. While it’s true the “Fight Oligarchy” tour is getting traction with folks across the country, it also takes focus away from grassroot organizations working in communities.

Bernie doesn’t plan on running for president again, but AOC may be a potential candidate in the future. In the meantime, if the duo is serious about bringing change, it’s crucial that they cooperate with unions and grassroot organizations to reimagine what the future of America could look like.

The American people are in need of a revolutionary movement, Bernie and AOC may not be the ones to get us there, but they can use their spotlight to shine on those doing the work in their communities.

Follow: