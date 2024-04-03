Share:

As the movement for Palestinian liberation gains popular support around the globe, it becomes ever more imperative to keep that movement focused on peace and not retaliation.

A complaint from the Anti-Defamation League against Berkeley Unified School District made news at the beginning of March, accusing district teachers of building an atmosphere of antisemitic bullying. Last week, the Courier reported on efforts by PCC clubs to support the BDS movement against Israel’s apartheid. In that story, we wrote that the ADL — which opposes the BDS movement — has drawn scrutiny for conflating antisemitism with anti-Zionism. Indeed, the complaint against BUSD alleges that calling Israel an apartheid state is itself an act of antisemitism, so this paragraph would be condemned already.

It’d be easy to label the complaint frivolous and move on. Teachers and students engaging in walkouts is more than just a First Amendment right; student political action is a pillar of education throughout history.

But the specific situation in Berkeley is more complicated than that. This isn’t the first time schools in the city have been accused of antisemitic displays. Local news organization Berkeleyside reported on the fear expressed by Jewish parents and teachers all the way back in November. UC Berkeley has come under investigation by House Republicans after a February pro-Palestinian protest became violent and vandalized an auditorium. An official statement from the university acknowledged incidents of antisemitic violence and harassment around the event, and declared the protest “unacceptable.”

While many incidents mentioned in the ADL complaint unfairly label any criticism of Israel’s government as antisemitic, some of the allegations represent genuine bigotry. In one example, a second-grade teacher encouraged her class to make art that said “stop bombing babies,” and then posted that art around the door of the only Jewish teacher at the school.

Some Jewish students have said they face harassment. The Los Angeles Times profiled one such student and his mother in their story on the complaint. Skepticism of the ADL is justified, but it’s another thing entirely to accuse Jewish children of lying about being threatened. Not only are the allegations numerous, they’re specific, with people willing to put their names on the record. The response by the BUSD Parents for Collective Liberation is unsatisfying in comparison.

Collective Liberation claims to be “a large grassroots collective of Jewish parents from Berkeley, California” who oppose both antisemitism and Islamophobia. But their website is sparse, their statement is uncredited, and their Instagram only reposts links to other groups’ content. Outside of this single statement, they don’t seem to have performed any other political action.

“By mischaracterizing messages that support Palestinian human rights as somehow dangerous to Jewish students, the complaint is full of anti-Palestinian, and anti-Arab messages,” their statement says. “It endangers our children, their right to free assembly and their right to learn.”

Those words are true. Supporting the human rights of Palestinians is not the same as denying Jewish people the right to exist, no matter what Zionists like Rabbi Avi Weiss might claim in their CNN Opinion pieces. But even if the core of Collective Liberation’s statement is true, other areas fall short. While it claims the ADL complaint is “replete with false information,” it does nothing to identify which allegations are false and minimizes the threat posed by some of the incidents.

It’s not antisemitic, Collective Liberation says, for second graders to make notes that say “stop bombing babies.” They’re right, it’s not — but taking those notes and using them to harass a single Jewish teacher certainly is. We don’t know if that even happened, but Collective Liberation seems to acknowledge some version of the events. Yet they omit the most relevant detail. Why?

It’s impossible for anyone outside of Berkeley to get a handle on this mess. So whatever is actually happening up there, we have to look at the principles instead. Students, and their teachers, must be allowed to criticize any nation engaging in human rights violations, whether that’s Israel, Saudi Arabia, or the United States. But we also cannot dismiss the possibility that Jewish children are becoming the targets of hate crimes.

Antisemitism is real. It is a tool of ethno-nationalists and a violation of human rights and dignity. During Trump’s presidency, alt-right groups openly marched while chanting for the erasure of Jewish people from the US. These bigots would love nothing more than to infect pro-Palestine movements with their poison.

Since the ADL complaint, Ally Markovich at Berkeleyside has reported on harassment targeting both Jewish and Palestinian teachers, students, and parents. Calls for peace are being drowned out by hatred. Such behavior cuts down at the knees any claim that it is supporting human rights. Berkeley is not unique in this. It can happen here, too.

If we are to stand for human rights and dignity, we must be active in reminding ourselves — daily, if we have to — that our enemies are not any particular race of people. They are the systems that profit from the perpetuation of abuse.

