For an industry whose main priority is making entertainment that attracts the largest audience, Hollywood excels in creating comatose-inducing award shows commemorating the quintessential “best” movies and TV shows. Unsurprisingly, that’s just the start of their many faults and hypocritical megalomania.

When NBC canceled the Golden Globes ceremony in 2022 after a Los Angeles Times investigation revealed the awards body had no black members, the 2023 broadcast was poised for a momentous comeback. To their credit, ratings only fell by about 9% compared to the 2021 ceremony, which is more of a continued decline than a steep dive down.

As for the Oscars, they don’t have any scathing exposé revealing the award show’s deep-rooted shortcomings. People just don’t care.

That’s not to say the Oscars are the boy scout of their respective field. In 2015, #OscarsSoWhite trended as there was a notable absence of Black nominees, a persistent problem that extends to all minority groups despite making up nearly half of the moviegoing audience.

And just five years ago, the Harvey Weinstein scandal paved the way for the #MeToo movement in a way that revealed countless other monsters hiding in plain sight. The film adaptation of “She Said,” a true story behind the journalists who exposed Weinstein in the New York Times, has been noticeably absent from nominee lists this award season.

Even with countless other controversies and a Will Smith slap-to-the-face, the Oscars fail to realize the outdated award show format is partially to blame.

It’s not just the Oscars that fail to attract viewership. Multiple award shows in the past year, including the Emmys, the Golden Globes, and the Critics’ Choice Awards, have all continued to occupy primetime slots on live television without the ratings to justify their existence. The decline in cable watchers is undoubtedly a factor, as is the rise in streaming services being the primary source of entertainment.

Even then, each award show was just like the other, on an annual loop where the who’s who of the industry gives one another awards that might make it easier to get jobs for the next five years. Not to mention the three hour runtime of every ceremony that still manages to somehow go over time despite their efforts to play music during every recipient’s speech, regardless of fame.

Those awarded are no strangers to the hypocrisy of awarding one another when there are other equally deserving artists and performers.

“Why don’t we just say there is a whole raft of female performances that are in concert and in dialogue with one another and stop the televised horse race of it all,” Cate Blanchett said during her acceptance speech at the Critics Choice.

She’s both right and wrong. Blanchett has won two Oscars and is a favorite to win her third this March. If anyone has benefitted from the recognition gained at these award shows, it’s her. The main issue with her argument is that newcomers who don’t have two Oscars with their name on it struggle to get noticed by voting bodies.

Blanchett is not the first Oscar winner to criticize the very nature of award shows. Notoriously, Marlon Brando refused to accept his win for “The Godfather” and chose to protest the ceremony due to Hollywood’s depiction of Native Americans. More recently, Joaquin Phoenix gave a highly critical speech addressing the disconnect between Hollywood and real world issues plaguing the rest of the world.

Of course, the more pressing issue is not with Blanchett or those who vote for their friends each year. It’s the institutions upholding annual ceremonies that only began because Oscar founder Louis B. Mayer wanted filmmakers to be at his beckoning call. Today, the effort to prevent streaming platforms such as Netflix and Apple TV+ from winning major awards is obvious, as movie theaters fail to attract moviegoers as they did before the pandemic.

“CODA” shattered decades-long statistics and won Best Picture at last year’s ceremony, a sign that the movie industry is moving far too fast for the older generation of voters who’ve grown accustomed to giving the same type of movies the same awards.

A year later, there’s a new crop of potential contenders vying for award recognition. Unlike past seasons, this year is full of comeback stories and first time nominees, such as Brendan Fraser’s emotional return to the big screen in “The Whale” and Jennifer Coolidge enjoying a new career high with her performance in “The White Lotus” after years of little to no prominence.

While Gold Derby loyalists and betting sites argue and predict who’s winning what, there’s one sure loser… the telecasters. Hopefully the 2023 ceremony will prove the Academy has learned from its mistakes. And leave Will Smith’s wife’s name out of their mouths.