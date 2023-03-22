As the divide between the right and the left grows wider and wider, the rise of large political personalities has taken center stage. Enter Gavin Newsom, the current governor of California and a key democrat who has made quite the name for himself in recent years for being a staunch defender of progressive politics. He breezed through a flimsy recall election in 2021 and has been on the offensive against aggressive right-winged policies over the last year or so.

Despite the aforementioned attempt at a recall, his approval rating has been holding strong, keeping up with President Biden. The image left before most voters is interesting, given Biden’s hesitancy to announce a proper 2024 reelection campaign.

No matter how much he denies wanting to run for President, the cards are totally in Newsom’s favor. But unlike his counterpart in Florida, Newsom seems to understand the notion that his running could potentially split the democrats’ voter base leading to a republican sweep in 2024.

Newsom’s greatest strength is his dedication and support for the progressive policies which the right has come to call “woke.” He is very outspoken in his beliefs. Whether it’s abortion access, gun control, or minimum wage, he is usually at the forefront of discussions in the public zeitgeist.

Since the decision to overturn the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade, public outrage has been at an all-time high. As such, top democrats and the President have moved to codify those rights. But with the house under republican control, it has become increasingly hard to pass such a measure. In comparison, Newsom, keeping up with the times, moved swiftly to secure these fundamental rights in the state, not only for women seeking an abortion but for doctors and providers as well. This comes in contrast to trigger laws in republican-led states that immediately banned abortions in the first and second trimesters.

On top of that, following the mass shooting in Monterrey Park on Jan. 21, Newsom made his viewpoint very clear. He directly called out not just House republicans but the speaker himself, Kevin McCarthy, for failing to pass meaningful gun legislation given the number of mass shootings that have happened in 2023 at that point.

What Newsom is arguing for isn’t anything new or special, but having an ally whose influence stretches past the confines of their office on your side is incredibly powerful. And it’s certainly the reinforcement that progressives are looking for in their struggle to maintain a foothold in today’s political climate.

While all of these are great traits for a politician or potential president, the unfortunate reality is that they only work when surrounded by those with similar ideals and goals as you. When he’s the governor of the most progressive state in the union, it works, and it works not just to his benefit but to the general populace as well. But on a national stage, where Newsom is public enemy number one, he doesn’t stand as firm in comparison.

The truth of the matter is Newsom created this problem for himself. By targeting such large figures as Donald Trump and Florida governor Ron DeSantis, he invited, welcomed, and damn near held a full banquet for the MAGA-nut jobs to rip on him. Intentionally joining TruthSocial to debunk Republican lies and “own” them is certainly a decision to be made when you are working to support your state.

By starting this long-distance pissing match with his bizarro counterpart, he has essentially bought into the cycle that originally gave Donald Trump and his ilk their prominence in the first place. Meanwhile, DeSantis and Newsom represent the complete opposite of the political spectrum, but both subscribe to the same culture war tactics. If the song “Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better)” was a real person, it’s these two.

Despite the comedic nature of his replies, I do find that subscribing to this school of thought is a giant waste of time. You’re already winning in our eyes, governor. You don’t need to be constantly fighting with a wall to reinforce your status.

While Newsom has received the due amount of criticism for his Trump-like tactics, his fervor for his beliefs is genuinely something to be inspired by, and he continues to hold faith in our current governor.

With all of that said, Newsom isn’t perfect, but no politician that calls themself an actual politician is. His commitment to fighting for what he believes in is admirable, and if an election came down to him and some random republican, Gavin Newsom would absolutely have my vote.