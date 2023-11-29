Recently, actor Jacob Elordi, best known for his role as Nate Jacobs in HBO’s Euphoria, has been facing backlash online for his comments regarding “The Kissing Booth” series and his comment from a red-carpet interview.

During the interview with IndieWire, Elordi was asked about what he looks for in roles to which he responded “I mean, I just play what they give me you know. I need a job.” This statement is very similar to one made by Rachel Zegler during a red-carpet interview for “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.” The Hollywood Reporter interviewer asked Zegler why she wanted to be in a DC Comics movie and she answered saying “I needed a job.”

Many have taken to social media to voice their opinions on both Elordi and Zegler’s comments regarding their work saying they are pretentious, ungrateful for their opportunities, or that both actors are thinking too highly of themselves as they are still somewhat new and upcoming. Zegler has been facing even more backlash due to her comments regarding the original “Snow White” film.

It is quite noticeable that Zegler’s quantity of hate is immensely larger than the likes of Elordi. Online there’s a spread reaction towards Elordi’s backlash compared to Zegler’s, claiming that the foundation of her hate train is misogynistic and not entirely based on what she’s really saying.

The backlash Zegler has been seeing has also been compared to the likes of Robert Pattinson due to his infamous hatred for “Twilight”, which then adds on to the argument that she is being crucified for being a woman in the same position as these other actors.

The outpour of criticism these two have been facing is rather interesting as it seems a little excessive for people to be so upset about an actor’s opinion on their work as it does not change the film or show whatsoever. The actors aren’t trying to change the opinions of fans, they are only sharing their own.

Actors have a right to their opinion just like everyone else, but sometimes fans can’t seem to understand that. Many sign on for roles to get paid and it’d be naive to think that it isn’t true. Harrison Ford for example has a known disdain for Star Wars (even with it being his biggest and most successful project), and yet he still signed on for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

It’s actually rather interesting to see actors give their real opinions on films they have been in. Granted, the safer move is to say your piece once the film is out in the world rather than still in production, but the points of view from the stars are refreshing for those who tend to engage in discourse regarding a film’s objective quality.

There will always be people who find a reason to be upset at an actor, but their opinions on a film seem to be an irrelevant piece of information to use against them. An opinion is just an opinion, and nobody is saying that others should change theirs just because an actor may disagree with that point of view.