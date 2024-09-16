Share:

On Tuesday night, expectations for Kamala Harris were very high and the bar was just as low after witnessing the June 27th CNN debate where Biden delivered less-than-satisfactory answers. Harris’ presence at the debate was a crucial win for the democratic party but as the only presidential debate scheduled before elections in November, her crafty attacks and calm composure could positively impact voters and redirect the course of this nation.

Americans and the rest of the world were able to see the two sides to this country, on one side a candidate whose methods of confrontation and argumentation are often evasive or defensive, and on another a candidate who rose to the occasion and set the tone for the rest of the debate.

According to the New York Times, “She displayed a composure and tactical restraint that was palpable through the television screen”.

As opposed to Trump who often spewed lies and displayed erratic behavior, the Vice President portrayed a calm demeanor in what was an uncontrolled environment, a good characteristic to have on a President.

In this debate, rhetoric and policy talk were not the only factorable elements, but body language also played an important role for many viewers.

The debate opened up with Kamala Harris walking over towards Trump and shaking his hand before going back to her podium, and from that moment she “made clear her intention to transform a night expected to be about her into a referendum on him,” said the NYT article.

As is common with the Trump rhetoric he likes to appeal to name-calling when criticizing his opponents.

“She’s a Marxist – Her father is a Marxist professor in economics, and he taught her well,” said the former president when cornered about his outlook on China during the pandemic.

But Kamala didn’t let his malicious remarks affect her, instead, she retaliated by leaning in to look at him and smirk as if to show him that she will not be intimidated by him. This tactic was employed by the Vice President all throughout the night, successfully triggering Trump.

It wasn’t surprising to hear comments like the one the former president made about Harris’ father and other extreme rhetoric like Trump stating that if Harris is voted president the country would become “Venezuela on steroids”. Outrageous comments like these are dangerous to our democracy and are often used as weapons by extremists like Trump who continue to nourish the political polarization that thrives in our country by instilling fear into voters.

When questioned about his stance on abortion, Trump repeated the false claim that some states would allow abortions after birth, and he was immediately fact-checked by moderator Linsey Davis.

“There is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after it is born,” said Davis.

After the debate had ended many Republican members, Trump supporters and even Fox News went on to criticize the debate moderators but especially Linsey Davis for “completely interjecting herself”.

However, taking into account how we are living in an era where news misinformation is easily widespread, it is refreshing and even imperative to see these moderators fight the web of lies and falsehoods that the former president was regurgitating.

“The vice president had prepared extensively for their debate, and peppered nearly every answer with a comment designed to enrage the former president,” said CNN.

Harris was effective in rage-baiting the former president, letting him ramble about his time during his presidency, and attacking his ego by telling him world leaders laughed at him, military leaders called him a “disgrace” and insinuating that his rallies were boring.

“When the vice president mentioned Trump’s criminal conviction and outstanding legal issues, he bit. When she called him out for sinking a bipartisan immigration bill, he bit harder. And when Harris suggested Trump’s rallies were boring, he nearly choked on the bait,” stated the CNN article.

During the debate, Trump was consistently on the defensive and evasive and could not land a hit. Furthermore, when asked about his presidency plan, he stated he had “concepts of a plan.”

With the previous Biden-Trump debate back in June being the catapult that changed the election ticket for November, this debate ‘do-over’ was what the democrats have been waiting for. Harris had a lot to gain in this debate. She had to prove herself to the public and actively position herself as the wisest electoral option.

Debates probably won’t change an undecided voter. But if we have learned anything this year, they can change an election.

