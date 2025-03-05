Share:

The parallels between President Donald Trump and past fascist leaders, such as Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini may seem extreme, but there are several key points that reveal frightening similarities that cannot be ignored.

One of the most striking similarities between Hitler and Trump is their unwillingness to accept defeat and their refusal of facts that put doubt into citizens’ minds about elections. In the 1932 presidential election, Hitler lost to Paul von Hindenburg by 6 million votes, claimed election fraud and went to court to try to have it overturned. Similarly, Trump’s obsession with claiming the 2020 election was “stolen” despite clear evidence to the contrary demonstrates their refusal to accept defeat. Both men capitalized on their losses by fueling their supporters with anger.

Trump’s support for groups like the Proud boys, and recently granting pardons for the rioters of January 6th show a terrifying resemblance to Hitler’s Stormtroopers and Mussolini’s Blackshirts. They clearly want to show their willingness to use violence and intimidation to maintain political power. Governor J.B. Pritzker recently warned of the dangers of complacency, reminding us that it merely took the Nazis “1 month, 3 weeks, 2 days, and 8 hours and 40 minutes” to dismantle a constitutional republic. The Proud Boys and similar groups, though not completely comparable to the organized militias of the past, nonetheless represent a dangerous rise of Nazi rhetoric. January 6th is a harsh example of how far this rhetoric can go.

Trump has granted Elon Musk a “special federal employee. Musk was widely criticized for appearing to perform a Nazi salute during his speech at the 2025 inauguration. His endorsement of Musk is an apparent fascist signal from Trump’s administration.

The constant manipulation of truth and calculated lies is something that has become a staple in Trump’s political career. Hitler manipulated the election perception to falsify popularity, Trump similarly has exaggerated the size of his rallies, perhaps most famously with his false claim about the size of the crowd at his 2017 inauguration. Such behavior is not just a matter of ego, but also a calculated lie to create a false narrative, further manipulating the public to create a facade of overwhelming support.

When looking at these parallels, it’s important to note that I’m not comparing Trump directly to Hitler or Mussolini in every singular way. The circumstances, context, and scale of their actions are very different. However, the worrying things are the shared tendencies towards authoritarianism, disregard for democracy, undermining the rule of law, and manipulation of the truth for political advantage.

Based on his previous term and his ongoing support since, there’s widespread concern that the Trump administration could weaken democratic institutions during the next 4 years. The growing power of the executive branch and the rise of far-right movements could create varying dangerous situations. History shows that when democratic norms fade, the move toward authoritarianism becomes easier.

Comparing Trump to past fascist leaders is not an extreme take. As Trump begins his second term, we must pay close attention to these behaviors. History has previously taught us the warning signs of authoritarianism, and we cannot let history repeat itself.

