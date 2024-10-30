Share:

In less than two weeks, Americans will cast their votes to elect the next president of the United States. This election stands out not only for its high stakes but also for its historical significance, as voters face a monumental choice: electing either the first female president or, alternatively, a president with an unprecedented criminal conviction. It’s a moment that stirs excitement and anxiety alike—a political spectacle that captivates but, perhaps, veers far from the vision the founding fathers had in mind when drafting the Constitution.

For many Americans, recent developments in Gaza and the complexities surrounding U.S. foreign policy have sparked a deeper look into the choices on the ballot. There is anger and frustration all over the country. Voting for a third party, or even refraining to vote altogether, can feel like a moral stand: a refusal to support candidates tied to decisions that appear contrary to your values. Yet, while third-party candidates might offer compelling perspectives, the reality of this election is that a vote cast in this direction is not a neutral stand—it effectively shifts weight to Donald Trump’s candidacy.

A vote for a third-party candidate is often seen as a vote of conscience, a statement of refusal to endorse the status quo. But in the binary outcome of this year’s particular race, every vote not cast for Kamala Harris can impact the overall result in Trump’s favor. Given the structural setup of the Electoral College and the winner-take-all nature of the election in most states, this effect could prove critical in swaying swing states, where even small margins could alter the entire result.

If only half of the left leaning people in say, Nevada, vote for Kamala, and the other half decide to “make a point” and vote third party, it is going to create a situation where we end up with Donald Trump in office.

There is also the broader political landscape to consider.

This election is not only about a single policy or decision but the trajectory of American democracy itself. While disappointment with certain points and policies is valid, Kamala Harris’s administration would represent a continuation of democratic principles, checks and balances, and a dedication to restoring respect for institutions that have suffered in recent years. The weight of the stakes—ranging from Supreme Court appointments to national healthcare, environmental policies, and international diplomacy—cannot be overstated.

Supporting a third-party candidate can be a meaningful way to show dissent, but this year, the consequences of such a vote extend beyond a symbolic gesture. This election is a moment that demands pragmatism, and a reckoning with the full implications of where our votes land. Voting for Kamala Harris certainly does not mean agreeing with every policy, but it does mean standing in defense of democratic norms and a vision of the country that aims for progress.

Electing Donald Trump into office would have far-reaching ramifications, both domestically and globally. Trump, who has been convicted of fraud and held civilly liable for sexual assault, faces a slew of additional criminal charges related to election interference, mishandling classified documents, and business fraud. If reelected, his track record of undermining democratic norms and openly challenging the independence of institutions such as the Department of Justice raises serious concerns about the preservation of America’s democratic system of government.

Trump’s stance on dismantling regulatory frameworks could also impact environmental protections, consumer rights, and healthcare, affecting millions. His divisive rhetoric and disregard for traditional alliances has already weakened the U.S.’s standing on the global stage, potentially forever endangering established international partnerships and reducing America’s influence in critical geopolitical matters. The impact of Trump’s return to office could set new precedents that blur lines between personal interests and presidential duty, leaving a lasting mark on the integrity of American democracy.

Harris does support Israel. She has talked about this. As vice president she has stood by and watched as America gives both military and monetary aid to Israel. There is no overlooking that. However, Donald Trump will be worse. He has repeatedly said that Netanyahu is “Doing a good job.” During his own presidency, he supported moving the American Embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and supported the Abraham Accords. While these moves were celebrated by Israel’s conservative leadership, they often disregarded Palestinian concerns and left out critical voices, contributing to a perception that the U.S. was abandoning its role as a balanced broker in the region.

Trump’s policy choices aligned closely with far-right interests and have escalated tensions by reinforcing an “us vs. them” framework, potentially destabilizing efforts toward a peaceful, two-state solution. You may think that voting for a third party is the only ethical choice, but there are consequences to believing that the rest of the country will think the same thing.

In this election, Americans face a choice that reaches far beyond a single policy or administration. This is a decision about the values that will guide the country’s future and the democratic principles that have, until now, underpinned our system of government. Every vote cast carries the weight of this critical juncture—whether in support of a vision grounded in democratic norms and checks and balances, or a path marked by division and eroded institutional integrity.

Casting a vote for Kamala Harris is not an endorsement of every policy or action of hers but rather a stance in defense of a democratic process that aims for progress, equity, and stability. In contrast, the repercussions of a third-party vote or non-participation could very well shift the outcome toward Donald Trump, whose record raises fundamental concerns about preserving democracy. As we consider the future, pragmatism and awareness of the stakes are vital. This election’s outcome will shape not only America’s trajectory but also its role in a rapidly shifting world, making each vote a powerful choice with lasting consequences.

