My memories of ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’ are intense. Like millions of other millennials, I had been in line to buy the book at midnight on its release day, both younger siblings at my side. At the time, our parents were going through a divorce. So when we happily left the bookstore with our prize, we found ourselves caught in the middle of parental politics that left the three of us briefly homeless. It was 1:00 a.m. and we were welcome at neither parent’s house that night, taking shelter in an Anaheim apartment lobby. As the oldest, it was my job to watch over my siblings during the night and get their minds off the sudden nightmare of family-drama they had found themselves in. So I did the only sensible thing to do—I opened up Harry Potter and started reading to them until they fell asleep.

So I’m not exaggerating when I say that the joy of the wizarding world got my whole family through an internal crisis. No one has ever loved those books as I have, and no one can take away what they’ve meant to me.

Even so, you’d never see me supporting or promoting them to anyone these days, not when author Joanne Kathleen Rowling has become such an openly fascistic and transphobic bigot. Whatever good will it might have represented in the past, Harry Potter in 2024 is a mockery of any wholesome legacy.

So the Associated Students of Pasadena City College hosting a movie watch party on campus this week, scheduled for Thursday Nov. 14, feels disastrously ill-advised.

“Get ready to be transported to the wizarding world! Join us for a cozy Harry Potter Movie Night where you can relax, unwind, and enjoy a magical time with fellow PCC students,” reads the posting on Lancerlife. “[B]ring your friends, blankets and good vibes to Wifi Lounge for a nice evening,” it concludes, with promises of a “fun movie” with “cozy vibes.”

One wonders just how cozy those vibes will be for transgender students.

Now I have no problem separating art from artist, especially when it comes to movies. The Harry Potter films represent the collaborative efforts of many, many more artists beyond Rowling. They’re wonderful pieces of film history filled with wonderful directing and visual design. The films allow us to watch performances of actors like Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, already brilliant as children and growing into even more brilliant adults.

But however much the films can be appreciated for what they are, we must acknowledge that the atmosphere around those movies have changed. Even Radcliffe has, after all. (For her part, Rowling is the one who feels that the actors’ staunch support of trans rights has betrayed her. So if it’s the film’s characters you still love, just know that by continuing to support Rowling’s work you’re taking sides against the actors too.)

I have no issue if you personally love the films and rewatch them every Halloween, or if you show up to class in a Gryffindor sweater. Love that for you. Live your best life. But a party thrown for the student community, hosted by the ASPCC board that is meant to represent the student community, specifically celebrating the work of today’s most successful transphobe?

Rowling has made opposing trans rights her entire single-issue ideology. As recently as this month, she is still spreading the disproven conspiracy theory that Olympic athlete Imane Khelif is transgender, and that transgender athletes represent approved violence towards women. Just this week, Rowling—who still calls herself a leftist—has shared an open letter written by Kara Dansky that blames Kamala Harris’s support of trans rights for her losing the election, and praises Trump for opposing them.

It’s that post-election timing that makes a viewing party an especially bad idea. Following the election of Donald Trump last week, ASPCC made a statement on their Instagram assuring that their “commitment to fostering a safe, inclusive, and respectful environment remains steadfast.” Having the Harry Potter party immediately afterward undercuts that commitment, especially when the invitation repeatedly asks people to bring their “good vibes” as though ASPCC knew many would be unhappy with the event.

Emotions in the LGBTQ community are tense following the election of Donald Trump in an openly transphobic campaign. Hosting a cozy Harry Potter watch-along is an embarrassing failure to read the damn room.

A hostile, exclusionary, disrespectful environment is one that Rowling and Trump have both actively worked to cultivate, and Rowling regularly boasts that the continued success of Harry Potter as a franchise proves she’s winning.

Throwing a party for college students to get together and celebrate the wizarding world is not in itself a bigoted or hateful act. But it’s certainly rude.

The Associated Students are elected to represent us, the student community. If ASPCC is ready to overlook the comfort and safety of transgender students in favor of some nostalgic kid’s movie, what other marginalized student groups are going to be considered beneath notice?

