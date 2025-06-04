Share:

The 2025 Met Gala focused on tailoring black style and proved that the wealthy aren’t only showing off their money, but representing the elegance of culture.

Every year, the Met Gala is flooded with comments ridiculing the entire cause in comparison to the dystopian future we are leaning towards as we watch the ultra-wealthy showcase their designer clothes.

“The Hunger Games resembles the Met Gala in the sense that it puts into perspective how different our classes are,” said PCC student Yuleidy Escobar.” While one of us is worried about spending money on the Met Gala, others are worried about lower-class struggles.”

“The Hunger Games”, a book and film series, is about escaping the lower class by fighting to the death to be a part of the Capitol (the ultra-wealthy). Fashion is a strong political weapon in the world of “The Hunger Games” as well as our world, and after this year’s Met Gala, it seems that the focus is no longer on being best-dressed, but rather on representing culture and acknowledging marginalized communities.

The theme of this year’s Met Gala was Superfine: Tailoring to Black Style, and it allowed many celebrities to not only represent the fashion culture of their ethnicity but also allowed them to provide recognition to designers that aren’t a part of the mainstream media.

“I thought it was really cool to see a blend of cultures because not only was there a representation of Chicano culture with Willy Chavarria, and I thought it was cool that we got to see African culture influencing fashion history,” PCC student Matthew Gonzalez said.

The 2025 Met Gala proves the “Hunger Games” comparisons wrong because of its shifted purpose from an elegant event to an event to showcase your designer outfit to an event where diversity is expressed and embraced. As a fan of “The Hunger Games” myself, I too thought that the Met Gala was a pointless event for the rich to show off the money spent on their outfits, much like the rich did in “The Hunger Games”. However, this year’s theme was definitely a page-turner as each outfit represented the bigger picture of appreciating culture in fashion history.

Followers of the Met Gala really appreciate the theme’s incorporation of acknowledging diversity in fashion history as celebrities represented names such as Andre Leon Talley, Diana Ross, Josephine Baker and many more.

The more progressive approach to this year’s Met Gala with its theme marks a new era of inclusivity in the fashion world. Especially when compared to past themes such as Camp: Notes on Fashion and Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, where there was no clear act of paying homage to important figures or representation of them, the 2025 Met Gala introduces appreciation diversity.

“It focused on tailoring to one’s own body and one’s own self. It brought out your own attributes to focus on personal specific body types” Gonzalez said.

Embracing your body and your uniqueness is a pivotal theme in this society as a whole, and to see that representation in an event where the wealthy are given the opportunity, it reassures the fact that societal standards cannot diminish your authenticity.

“I really appreciated how the Met Gala theme focused on fashion that embraced all shapes instead of portraying current trends. It made the show more intentional and inclusive.” PCC student Ashley Ortega said.

