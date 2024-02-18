This was republished with permission from LAist as a part of our joint collaboration.

alifornia is voting in the presidential primary election this March. If you’re a registered voter with a political party, you’ll automatically get a ballot with that party’s presidential candidates.

You want to vote in the Democratic, Libertarian or American Independent primary

But if you aren’t affiliated withparty — that is, you’re registered as “No Party Preference” — here’s what to do if you want to participate in the presidential primary, too.

“No Party Preference” voters are allowed to vote for a presidential candidate for any one of these parties. But in order to do so, you have to request what’s called a “crossover ballot.” Just pick which party’s primary you want to participate in, and you’ll get a ballot with their candidates on it.

You can request a crossover ballot right now at the L.A. County Registrar’s website or call (800) 815-2666, option 2. If you’re in any other county, you can fill out this form and submit it to your county elections office.

Ballots started getting mailed out in early February, so if you didn’t make this request early, you will get a ballot with no presidential candidates on it.

But don’t panic! You can still request a mail-in crossover ballot all the way through Feb. 27, and you’ll receive a replacement as long as you haven’t already cast a ballot.

If you plan to vote in person, you can ask for a crossover ballot all the way through Election Day on March 5. Just request one when you get to the voting center. (Those open on Feb. 24.)