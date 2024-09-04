Share:

A violent assault on the Pasadena City College campus in the early hours of Aug. 11 has left a woman hospitalized and prompted a joint investigation by campus and city police. In the early hours of Aug. 11, campus police responded to an incident involving a violent attack on the main campus. The police said that at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers were called to the east side of the E building exterior, where the female victim, who does not attend PCC, reported being violently attacked.

According to Detective TJ Robins, the victim was asleep when she was suddenly assaulted by an unknown man. Her attacker used a skateboard to beat her, and then proceeded to punch and kick her repeatedly, inflicting multiple injuries to her head and face.

Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to the hospital, where she received treatment for her injuries, according to a notice emailed to students in accordance with the Clery Act.

Robins said that Campus Police are working closely with the Pasadena City Police Department to identify and locate the suspect responsible for this assault. The investigation is still ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

“The safety of our college community is our top priority,” Robins said, “We are committed to resolving this case and ensuring the safety of everyone on our campus.”

PCC spokesman Alex Boekelheide declined to comment on the victim’s housing status, but police blotter published in the Courier indicates that unhoused individuals are known to sleep on campus.

No further details about the victim’s condition or potential leads in the investigation have been released at this time.

