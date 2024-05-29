Share:

While Pasadena is pushing back on book censorship through participation in events like Banned Books Week, Huntington Beach, Fresno, and other cities across California are becoming the target of efforts to ban books in libraries and public schools. These cities are following a wider national trend in states like Florida, Texas and other predominantly conservative areas.

“Book bans are incredibly effective,” said young adult author and national leader of Authors Against Book Bans (AABB) Maggie Tokuda-Hall. “They target places where books are most accessible—in public libraries and school libraries. People don’t even know what they’re looking for much of the time when they find the book that will change their life…So the notion that they’ll look for it elsewhere is mislead.”

AABB is an activist group seeking to protect the freedom to read, primarily composed of authors who condemn all book bans. Across their 22 chapters, representing every state in the country, they focus on organizing local efforts, partnering with other advocacy groups, and supporting those affected by bans, such as educators and students.

In March, the group participated in a silent protest in downtown L.A., raising awareness for the Huntington Beach City Council passing a “parent/guardian children’s book review.”

“We have much more of a push to ban books than people in the major cities would believe,” said Tokuda-Hall. “What’s happening in Huntington Beach, Fresno, Newport Beach all serve as examples of this. The extremists who are trying to ban books have organized and taken notes from the extremists in Florida and Texas that everyone are aware of—these methods are contagious. And so we are not safe from this in CA, by any means.”

Critics of books pressure schools, libraries, and bookstores to remove novels and textbooks, often deeming them inappropriate for circulation due to frequently targeted themes of race and sexuality, whether explicitly or not. Among the American Library Association (ALA)’s thirteen most challenged books of 2022, seven contained LGBTQ+ content, while six prominently featured POC characters.

Such challenges are typically left up to local governments, allowing right-wing-leaning areas or states to censor books based on their criteria. As a part of this effort, Collier County, Citrus County, and Hernando County have withdrawn their public libraries from the ALA, according to Brianna Criswell, a reference librarian in Lee County Florida.

“This includes my own county, who merely did it without any vote and at the first known request,” Criswell said. “I can say that many I work with are actively unhappy about all of this, including myself. We have been discouraged from placing LGBT books on open display. Largely out of a view that if people don’t see them, they won’t be requested to be banned, and we won’t be forced to straight up remove them from the library.”

NBC News reported GOP lawmakers have called for the ALA to be defunded entirely, with seven states opposing the ALA over the views of president Emily Debrinski, who described herself as a “Marxist lesbian” in a now deleted tweet.

California, in comparison to other states subject to more drastic measures, has taken steps toward protecting books and textbooks from censorship. In September 2023, after attempts to offer more diverse education opportunities softened, California approved a bill that protects textbooks from being challenged by local educational agencies for lessons on LGBTQ+ and race.

However, California is not free of similar efforts that have plagued Florida, Missouri, and other states affected by the widespread push. Fresno approved a screening process last November akin to the children’s book review passed by the Huntington Beach City Council.

Newport Beach went further and removed “Melissa” by Alex Gino from children’s bookshelves after it was challenged alongside “Prince & Knight” by Daniel Haack. Both novels are noted for their LGBTQ+ content.

“These books, which were painstakingly created by teams of professionals deeply invested in the creation of literature, need to be available where they are most accessible,” said Tokuda-Hall. “Any reduction of that accessibility is a crime.”

“Beloved,” among other novels by Toni Morrison, is a common target for bans, with those against the book citing graphic depictions of racism, slavery, and an infant’s death. Despite its reputation as a Pulitzer Prize-winner and usage in high school classes nationwide, “Beloved” has long been a fixture in conversations surrounding what is considered appropriate for young age groups, specifically high schoolers.

“[Schools and universities] can codify rules in their libraries about it, their student councils can demand that these rules are codified, and they can be aware of what’s happening in their local communities and get involved,” said Tokuda-Hall. “When young people get involved, we tend to win the fight against censorship.”

