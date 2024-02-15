This voter guide covers both the Pasadena area and Pasadena City College Board of Trustee elections in partnership with The PCC Courier and LAist. For coverage of L.A. County, California, and federal races that might be on your ballot, head to LAist’s Voter Game Plan. To find out what will be on your ballot, head to the L.A. County interactive sample ballot website.

In the March 2024 primaries several local leaders and new candidates are campaigning and spreading the word about what they bring to the community and how they can improve the lives of local voters. The Pasadena City College board of trustees, the Pasadena mayor and the city council will have their only election in March, unless either candidate in a race does not reach a majority vote, in which case they will appear again on the Nov. 5 general election ballot for a final runoff.

Several of the candidates in the Pasadena mayor and city council elections have incumbents vying for another four-year term. Two seats, Areas 2 and 6 in the Pasadena City College (PCC) board of trustee races, have a totally new set of candidates after their respective incumbents retired. However, the incumbents in the Pasadena City Council Districts 1 and 6 and Board of Trustees Area 4 are running unopposed.

What does the mayor do?

Pasadena has what is called a council-manager form of local government in which the city council and the city manager share power. The mayor is an at-large member of the city council, meaning that they represent the city as a whole on the council while the seven other council members represent specific districts.

The mayor presides over Pasadena City Council meetings and has a number of ceremonial responsibilities. They also represent Pasadena on the state, national and international levels for legislative advocacy and lobbying.

Other than that, they’re a voting member of the city council just like the other council members. That means that the mayor needs to get members of the city council on board with any policies they hope to enact.

Here are some of the things the mayor has a say on as a member of the city council:

Setting city policies and passing local laws

Imposing and regulating city taxes

Hiring and firing the city manager (in a council-manager form of government, the city manager holds a lot of power, including proposing the city budget, so appointing them is a big responsibility)

Hiring and firing the city attorney, city prosecutor, and city clerk

Authorizing public improvements

Approving city contracts

Adopting traffic regulations

Appointing other council members and the mayor to city committees

The mayor, like any city council member, can be appointed to leadership roles on various committees, commissions, and boards. For example, current Mayor Victor Gordo is Pasadena’s representative on a tri-city housing trust with Burbank and Glendale.

Some things the city council, and therefore the mayor, do not have control over:

Who leads the Pasadena Police Department – the city manager decides that.

Who leads the Pasadena Unified School District – that’s the PUSD board, and they’re directly elected by voters.

The mayor also does not have any veto powers.

You can read more about how the Pasadena City Council works in our guide to the city council election.

Pasadena’s mayor serves a four-year term and does not currently have a term limit (although the city council is reviewing the city charter, including whether there should be term limits going forward). In Pasadena the maximum mayoral salary was $32,933 as of June 2023.

Current mayor Victor Gordo, first elected in 2020, is running for a second term. Because there are only two candidates, this race will be decided in the March primary.

You will only see the Pasadena mayor on your ballot if you live in Pasadena. If you have a different city in your home address, such as Sierra Madre or Arcadia, you have your own city government.

If you live in unincorporated Los Angeles County, your home address will say Los Angeles, but you are only governed by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors. Altadena is one nearby neighborhood that is part of unincorporated L.A. County.

Still not sure? Punch your address into the L.A. County interactive sample ballot to find out what will be on your ballot.

What’s on the agenda for the next term?

Below are some of the issues that the next city council, and therefore the mayor, will have to tackle. The mayor does have a bigger podium than the other city council members, and their support or opposition to a proposal can have a big influence on the outcome.

Measure H and the future of housing affordability: As Pasadena’s policymakers, city council plays a critical role in housing policy for the city. Last year the Pasadena city council voted to create a $23 million housing trust with Burbank and Glendale to help build more affordable housing in the three cities. Current mayor Victor Gordo is Pasadena’s representative for the trust, which will remain a major initiative in 2024 and beyond.

In 2022 Pasadena voters passed Measure H, which limits rent increases and creates new eviction protections. The city council is now responsible for deciding how it will implement Measure H. For example, the city council was tasked with appointing board members for the newly created Pasadena Rental Housing Board, one of the stipulations of Measure H.

Measure H was challenged in court by the California Apartment Association (CAA), a trade group representing “owners, investors, developers, managers and suppliers of rental homes and apartment communities.” The city won the lawsuit in spring 2023, but the CAA appealed the ruling and it is still winding its way through the courts. Wherever this appeal leads, the new city council will continue to play a critical role in determining how Pasadena addresses the housing crisis.

Becoming carbon-free by 2030: The city council voted unanimously in 2023 to declare a climate emergency and to transition Pasadena to 100% carbon-free energy by 2030. How exactly Pasadena will meet this goal is what the next city council will have to figure out. In 2022, approximately 24% of Pasadena’s power came from a coal power plant, so it will be a big push. Pasadena’s lease with their coal power provider ends in 2025, but the city is planning to use methane gas in its place, which won’t get it any closer to its zero-carbon goal.

Term limits and special elections: The city charter details how Pasadena city government works – think of it as a local constitution. In February 2023 the city council authorized a charter review process to consider a number of changes, including how to handle vacant city council seats and potential term limits for mayor and city council. The next city council will have to work with the charter review task force to come to a decision on these issues and others. Any changes they propose will have to be approved by Pasadena voters (that’s why Pasadena voters will see three charter amendments on their March 5 ballot).

The candidates

Victor Gordo

Mayor of Pasadena

Victor Gordo, Pasadena’s current mayor, is running for a second term. He was first elected in 2020. He began his political career in Pasadena as a field representative in City Council District 5 and was elected to the city council in 2001. He served on the City Council until he was elected mayor in 2020.

Gordo’s first term was dominated by COVID-19 and the growing housing crisis. He opposed Measure H, the 2022 ballot measure passed by Pasadena residents with 53.8 percent of the vote. In an op-ed for the Pasadena Star News, Gordo wrote, “Simply put: rent control does not work.” In April 2023 he partnered with Los Angeles County Supervisor Katheryn Barger to create an affordable housing facility and a community service site in a building that was formerly a Kaiser Permanente facility. If reelected Gordo said he would pursue more reclamation projects like this one.

Gordo also led Pasadena through several leadership changes, working with three separate city managers, four different police chiefs, two planning directors, and several other positional changes.

Gordo, who came to the U.S. from Mexico as a child, is a graduate of the Pasadena Unified School District and Pasadena City College. Gordo later transferred to Azusa Pacific University, where he studied business and finance.

Gordo’s campaign website does not include any details about his platform, but in his candidate statement he says he would:

Protect neighborhoods, reduce traffic impacts, and repair roads and sidewalks;

Prioritize fire and police services to ensure residents are safe in every neighborhood, park, and library;

Invest in and strengthen early childhood education, public schools, and job training opportunities;

Address housing/rental affordability and homelessness by increasing affordable housing and effective intervention programs that include mental health services.”

Allen Shay

Business Owner/Realtor

Shay is a local small business owner and realtor. Shay has held leadership positions in Pasadena’s NAACP and chaired several city committees, including the Lincoln Avenue Steering Committee for business growth, Pasadena City College’s Citizen’s Bond Oversight- Committee, and the Northwestern Commission, according to Shay’s candidate statement.

Shay ran for mayor in 2015, but lost in the primary with only 4.2% of the vote in the crowded primary. He also ran for City Council District 7 in 2022, but lost to current councilmember Jason Lyon.

Shay has lived in Pasadena for more than 50 years and is a graduate of John Muir High School and Pasadena City College. He later transferred to the University of Southern California, where he got his bachelor’s degree in political science and a minor in business.

Shay has what he calls a “five step plan” if elected:

Accountability to residents on important issues

End homelessness

Improve community safety hand in hand with Police & Firefighters

Create affordable housing

Develop business growth

