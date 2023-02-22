As the Turkey-Syria earthquakes has taken the lives of an estimated 44,000 people in total, the college administration, which is responsible for implementing public safety, the buildings on campus and their tolerance for withstanding something as powerful as earthquakes.

“As a state agency, buildings at PCC must comply with building codes set by the Division of the State Architect. These regulations are generally governed by the Field Act, passed within 30 days of the devastating 1933 Long Beach earthquake, which sets strict safety standards for public schools to withstand earthquakes and other hazards,” PCC Spokesperson Alex Boekelheide said in an email.

Boekelheide added that the Division of State Architects must first approve any new building renovations or restorations for building safety.

“Any new construction or renovation at PCC has to go through extensive review and approval with the DSA, and we are confident that our buildings are structurally safe and sound,” Boekelheide said.

The Facilities Master Plan, which was approved by the board of trustees and adopted in May 2020, page 67 of the Master plan had a section of buildings that were being funded for seismic and code upgrading.

This plan was under the PCC Capitol Projects and buildings included the Jane Adams building, E-building, Women’s gym, and the Horace Mann building. The total cost with state funds for all four buildings’ seismic and code upgrades is an estimated $42 million.

The seismic replacement of the Armen Safran Building, U-Building, was included under the PCC Capitol Projects plan. With state and district funds, the project of the former U-building was a total of around $60 million.

Pasadena City College has set earthquake policy guidelines on handling certain situations and scenarios on how to protect yourself from any seismic events which include Indoors, outdoors, in offices, and in labs.

There is also a 90-second earthquake instructional video created by the California Community Colleges Techconnect site.

The city of Pasadena, has taken steps in advancing legislation that would adopt new building codes and revamp old buildings that are not up to date and are potential earthquake hazards.

In 2019, the city council passed the Mandatory Seismic Retrofit Ordinance that focused on soft-story buildings. The buildings that were the focus of this new ordinance and retrofitting were wood frame soft-story buildings that were built before Nov 12. 1976. This implementation was done in three sections from December 2019 to March 2021. First, parcels containing buildings with 3 or more stories, then parcels containing 10 to 24 units, and finally parcels that contained two-story buildings with 5 to 9 units.

When Measure PCC was passed in November 2022 by the local Pasadena residents in the college districts, the 565 million dollar bond project included improvements in buildings and making the facilities and infrastructure up to date and up to code. One provision was to retrofit the older buildings at PCC and make them earthquake safe.

The students at PCC were asked whether or not they feel safe about being at school if there is an earthquake.

“I feel pretty safe because all of the earthquakes we’ve had so far are fairly mild,” Charles Wolfgang Black, a nursing major, said.

Black continued by understanding the legitimate concerns of earthquakes but is confident in the school’s ability to keep buildings safe and up to code.

“There could be of course a very large earthquake that could do damage but at least here, around southern California, we have a long-standing history of having earthquakes and our building codes are probably up to spec for that,” Black said.

Esteban Jimenez, a sophomore who is studying music said he feels confident that PCC is safe from any earthquake damage.

“In terms of earthquakes, I feel safe and like confident that the buildings is gonna hold especially that it’s a newer building,” Jimenez said.

Rebecca Ryvolamarez, a first-year biology major, responded by wondering what the structural integrity of the buildings is at PCC.

“I think it’s a lot of expensive, getting into the guts of the building, retrofitting, for improved seismic performance, so like going in, like concrete, like pylon, steel beams all that,” Ryvolamarez said.

Cathariya Ruangrujira, a college freshman was asked if there were any improvements that PCC could make to keep the college safe for students.

“If an earthquake were to occur, most often we’re taught to hide under the desk, so I guess it be smart to ensure that all the desks here would be able to withstand any debris falling on top of it,” Ruangrujira said.

Darlene Inda, the executive director of Business Services, who supervises the implementation of emergency guidelines for the school did not respond to requests for comment.