The W building next to Pasadena City College’s Aquatic Center will no longer house faculty or have classes scheduled as of January 2024, as it is set to be demolished and replaced with a new academic building, under PCC’s new Facilities Master Plan.

The Facilities Master Plan (FMP) was approved by the Board of Trustees in May of 2020 though it was not put on the ballot until the 2022 midterms. The $565 million Measure PCC bond to fund the plan was overwhelmingly passed by voters in the 2022 midterm elections. An oversight committee to monitor the use of the funds and conduct audits was selected by the BOT in March of this year.

The W building has served PCC for over 60 years, originally opening in 1963 as the Women’s Physical Education Building. It was later upgraded to include faculty office spaces, lockers and showers when the Aquatic Center opened in 1999. However, the lockers and shower space have sat unused since 2020 after it was found that it was not fully up to code to remain open, according to previous reporting by The Courier.

In 2008, the W building was assessed and it was recommended that the structure could benefit from “voluntary seismic retrofitting,” a follow-up assessment in 2021 determined a similar need for an overhaul, according to Executive Director of Facilities and Construction Services Richard Laret.

However, Laret said that the demolition and move out of the facility were driven by the passage and approval of Measure PCC and the execution of the current FMP, and not risks posed by not doing the “voluntary retrofitting.”

“During the creation of the FMP the assessment, age, and use were all used as the basis to formalize a plan for removal of the W Building, pool, and Lancer’s Pass to accommodate a footprint for a new academic building,” Laret said in an email. “The adoption of the FMP and subsequent passage of Measure PCC are driving factors for the move-out and demolition of the building.”

In the current iteration of the FMP available to the public, the plans for the completion of a new academic building in the current footprint of the W building are currently set for Q4 in 2029. However, Laret said that “The FMP proposed a phasing plan that has since changed.”

In the meantime, following the demolition of the W building in summer or fall 2024 the footprint will be used as a “swing space” with portable bungalows as other FMP projects are being completed, according to Laret. These bungalows will be similar to those that are used in the Science Village on the southeastern corner of campus.

“I just think we’re very grateful to have Measure PCC in place,” PCC Spokesperson Alex Boekelheide said. “It’s been a solid 20 years since our last bond measure was put into place and we can see the impact of that in the Center for the Arts and the Shatford Library and a lot of other construction, but there’s clearly a lot more to do to get the college working as effectively as it could. We’re excited to have the chance to see this through with the W building and other projects on campus.”

The Veterans Resource Center, one of the occupants of the structure, said it is working with PCC administration and facilities to get out of the W building.

“This building has also served as the home of the Veterans Resource Center for over a decade, and we are working very closely with Facilities for a temporary home,” Carol Calandra, the Director of the Veterans Resource Center said in an email. “Facilities has been extremely attentive to the needs of our center and our veteran students.”

In an email from the Vice President of Business and Administrative Services Candace Jones, she said that PCC scheduling is working to move classes to other locations on campus.



“PCC’s Class Scheduling area is currently working to relocate courses taught in the W building to rooms on campus,” Jones said. “Many classes will be relocated to the GM building [PCC’s gym.] We are hosting informational sessions for faculty and staff whose classes will be relocated.”

The firm HGA which designed and coordinated the FMP is set to also conduct a post-pandemic revamp that could change PCC’s project sequencing and phasing in the next several months.

Laura Dux contributed to reporting.