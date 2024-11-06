Share:

Across the city of Los Angeles, streets are adorned with murals celebrating La Raza – or the Latinx community. It is a community that has not only cemented its roots in Southern California but has expanded its influence through every crevice of this big and diverse society. But when it comes to politics, voting means keeping one’s own cultural identity in mind.

For Erika Hernandez, a third-year Accounting major who is a 2-year member of Equipo, voting has become more complicated with some of her values conflicting with her own identity as a Latinx.

“Certain policies will affect me one way or another,” said Hernandez. “Whether it is my body or certain rights I may have now.”

According to PEW Research Center, Latinx are the second largest voting-age population in the country, and just in the state of California, 8.5 million are Latinx-eligible voters.

Not only that but the Hispanic eligible voting population is recognized for being assembled in its majority by the Latinx youth, with “only 33% of Latinx eligible voters aged 50 or older, compared to 48% of all U.S. eligible voters,” as stated by PEW.

At the PCC Equipo club, members encouraged all students to delve a little deeper into the elections by doing their own research on policies and candidates. Hernandez recommends reading official election handbooks that are also translated into Spanish in the state of California.

“I think this is imperative, especially for our Latin community,” Hernandez said. “Because some of these policies do affect us. Some of us might be from low-income families, from single-family homes, others of us might have immigrant family members. It’s those little things that could affect us in one way or another, even if we don’t think about it.”

Pasadena City College, like many other colleges and universities in California, is a recognized Hispanic-serving institution. As an HSI, PCC is committed to all of its Hispanic students and catering to their education and overall success.

On-campus organizations and support systems like Equipo are here to make sure that Latinx success on campus prospers.

Similarly, clubs like the Lancer Democrats founded by Aryamaan Prasad, further provide our college with a civically engaged campus that positively contributes to our democracy by fostering unity among all students and empowering them to be more proactive in politics.

“Voting is the most critical way that someone can shape their communities,” said President and Founder of Lancer Democrats, Aryamaan Prasad.

Prasad started the Lancer Democrats club to inspire college students who might feel politically disillusioned or those who feel like they don’t need to be civically engaged with politics, by encouraging student engagement on campus he hopes to change this narrative.

“I started the club because I wanted college students to understand what is happening around them,” said Prasad. “And to work together because college students are the future of the country.”

For Hernandez, Equipo is a source that makes Latinx students feel like they have a voice on campus and why she joined in the first place.

“We all have different stories but we all come together as a collective,” Hernandez said. “We speak and communicate [for] what PCC can do to elevate our student Latin population.”

According to a poll by Digital Democracy Institute of the Americas or DDIA, found that from 3,000 Latinx that were sampled many had come across false claims and polarizing narratives.

Racist rhetoric and misinformation are just some of the issues minority voters, as well as some general voters, have been battling against in these elections. According to DDIA, 62% of Latinx surveyed fell into the categories of being uncertain or outright rejecting misinformation. But Prasad insists this should not deter anyone from voting.

“[Latine] votes are absolutely vital,” Prasad said. “As a large minority group, addressing their concerns addresses the general population’s concerns. Your perspective is worthwhile […] Really think about what is important to you, what your ideal America looks like to you, and based on that approach the ballot.”

