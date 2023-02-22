Neighbors, botanists and conservationists are working on a campaign titled No Canyon Hills in order to cease a recently-pulled grading permit for a development in the Verdugo Mountains in Tujunga that was approved in the early 2000s and met with widespread disapproval. Now, nearly 20 years later, Whitebird Inc. plans to begin construction before its land-use agreement expires in 2025.

The EIR (Environmental Impact Report) and Mitigation Plan that was performed for this project is now nearly 20 years old. The outdated EIR inaccurately claims that there’s no existence of mountain lions, bears, bobcats as well as rare and endangered plants that are protected under the California Native Plant Society Endangered Species Act.

Remnants of the previous fight for the land remain online, offering current campaign organizers of No Canyon Hills with their groundwork from decades past. Due to extensions allowed over the years, the development company is beginning to prepare for grading, which involves the demolishment and sculpting of land.

At a neighborhood briefing on the issue, Emma Kemp, one of the No Canyon Hills campaign organizers shared about learning of the potential incoming development.

“We went to the Tujunga Neighborhood Council Meeting a couple weeks ago and that was really how we started to learn about the grading permit that had been pulled by the developer,” Kemp said. “We were kind of stunned that we started researching it and we were stunned that the project could still move forward, and we started reading about it.”

Kemp referred to the No Canyon Hills movement of the early 2000s and the work that Friends of The Verdugos had archived, “And then we just realized that there, you know, there’s all this activism that had happened in the early 2000s about it and we were looking at the website that you guys put together.”

No Canyon Hill’s Change.org petition remains the group’s current main priority, as well as working behind the scenes to garner legal support and creating plans to fundraise.

The campaign’s petition reads, “We want to Protect the Verdugos: Tongva, Chumash, Fernandeño Tataviam land. Native plants thrive here. Important ecosystems survive here. Tujunga is a historically lower income community with rural characteristics, and a development like this accelerates gentrification without addressing L.A.’s need for affordable housing.”

Craig Durst, a neighbor at the meeting, was a part of the original fight against the development.

“I was setting up a booth at the grocery store with a sign that said, ‘Do you know what they want to do with your Verdugo Hills?’ And all I was trying to do was let people know,” Durst said.

Durst shared about his love for the natural scenery surrounding his home.

Johanna Turner, a wildlife photographer and resident of Reseda, educated the group on mountain lion track identification and documentation, using molded casts of paw tracks. For the last 10 years, Turner has utilized trap-style cameras that she camouflages by hand using paint. Turner was closely involved with work surrounding P-22 and was the first to “discover” P-41, a mountain lion who was killed in a fire close to the Canyon Hills proposed development during the La Tuna Fire.

“Over the years I’ve just sort of been a part of people’s new understanding of urban mountain lions and how all the data was gathered before was gathered in a totally different environment. It wasn’t urban, so it doesn’t really apply,” Turner said.

Turner advised the group on how the Endangered Species Act provision for the population of mountain lions in Southern California could apply and be used to protect the Verdugo Mountains from development.

“There’s a lot of outdated information in the 20 year old environmental assessment that’s clearly just been proven completely wrong,” Turner said.

Turner pointed out three rounded, distinct lobes towards the bottom of the paw pad, differentiating the paw from a canine’s flatter bottom padded area. She provided small rulers to neighbors, allowing them to properly document the size of paw prints, which will help further provide proof that mountain lions reside in the Verdugos.

Turner mentioned her involvement with P-41 and “discovering” him. A friend who lived in the area had informed Turner of the mountain lion’s presence, and Turner set up cameras that photographed P-41 for the first time.

“So he was in this area,” Turner said.

“Is he still in this area, or?” Asked Jason Landau, a neighbor in the community.

“No, he died. He died after the La Tuna fire,” answered Turner.

“But the litters survived…” Landau said.

“Nope. They got hit. One got hit trying to cross La Tuna, right there. And the other got hit on the 2 [freeway], when they disperse they have nowhere to go. They get hit,” Turner said.

Turner shares that a new male mountain lion has been seen on several cameras around the Verdugo Mountains.

“We think he’s been through here with some neighborhood sightings,” Turner said. “So, there has to be a photo of the track or the animal, it can’t be, ‘I saw one,” because they’ll just discount it.”

The development’s plans are amidst a wildfire hazard area, with three major ones affecting the area since the development project was originally approved while there’s still charred remains of structures burnt in the 2017 La Tuna Canyon Fire.

A bright orange piece of paper being distributed in the neighborhood surrounding the Verdugos reads, “Suburban sprawl in critical wildland zones is not the answer” along with a short link to the petition, contact info for campaign organizers, and more information about the development’s plans–including the plants and animals that would be affected by the demolishment of the mountains.

The campaign has an Instagram page where they are sharing updates: @nocanyonhills.