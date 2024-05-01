Share:

While plans to renovate and dismantle buildings like the W and L buildings are underway, PCC Facilities Services is hosting open forums for students, faculty, and staff to voice their desires and concerns for future projects considering budgetary limits and the college’s shifting needs.

On April 25, PCC hosted one of four forums in the wifi lounge for students to provide their input on the revamping of the 2022 Facilities Master Plan (FMP) in which many hoped for “better transportation opportunities to the school” and “more open spaces, better for mental health.”

“The college aims to refresh its facilities strategic plan to make sure it continues to reflect the needs of the college as they have changed since it was adopted in 2020,” PCC Spokesperson Alex Boekelheide said in an email. “The refreshed plan will continue to guide construction efforts at the college through the next 15 years.”

Some of the changes have included decreasing enrollment numbers as a result of the pandemic, the loss of parking lots 10 and 11, shifting demands for instructional programs, sustainability updates, and updates in building condition reports.

At one of these facilities forums on April 30, Vice President of Business and Administrative Services Candace Jones stated the problems they hope to resolve with the facilities plan.

“We have changed the way that folks are coming to campus. We have actually more students who are also using U-Pass and those things. All of those things were taken in consideration back then. Now, parking is a little bit different, we’re going to use those calculations,” Jones said. “We don’t anticipate that there’s a need to get rid of a parking lot at this point. We’re more concerned about there not being enough parking. As we’re sort of evaluating those numbers, we will definitely take into consideration again space that’s underutilized on campus. That’s our first focus. Not areas that are utilized but areas that are underutilized and figure out if we could reimagine those spaces.”

The FMP was approved by the Board of Trustees in August 2022 to improve PCC’s campus with Measure PCC funds, the $565 million bond approved by voters in August 2022. At the April 10 Board of Trustees meeting, Jones said the 2022 FMP was a “vision” that would cost “over a billion dollars,” and that the goal is to allocate Measure PCC funds towards priorities.

“The original facility strategic plan is really the sort of vision and strategy that was laid out is like over a billion dollars worth of work to help continue our instructional activities here on campus and our student support activities on campus,” Jones said. “It’s really, then, important as we’re thinking through and taking a step back, how are we going to be allocating the $565 million as we’re going forward in this planning process.”

The original plan proposed six new buildings, a new pool, and a new cafe in the Galloway Plaza. However, some of these discussions are still underway about specifics in the plans and what it will change on campus. Major renovations include the R and C buildings, and there is an expectation that other older buildings would continue to be renovated and seismically upgraded.

“Ultimately, priorities for the renovation/construction and phasing of projects will need to be determined by the College based on their academic and strategic plans, as well as funding,” stated in the Facilities Master Plan 2020 document.

To determine what the most pressing issues on campus are according to students, PCC Associated Students has hosted four forums for students to listen to the latest considerations and provide their feedback. In addition to the forums, students can contribute to the discussion revolving around changes to improve PCC’s campus through an online form set up by the planning team.

“This process also relies on engagement across the college’s shared governance groups, including Associated Students, the Academic Senate, and the Board of Trustees,” said Boekelheide.

PCC is currently in the process of collecting and analyzing data, such as accessible and wider spaces, building replacement vs. renovation, sustainability strategies, and parking lot calculations.

“Ultimately the updated master plan will propose construction and renovation projects, it will look at phasing and schedules and also provide those cost models so that we could compare options with the available bond funds,” said Ena Murphy, an Associate Vice President at HGA Architects and Engineers, at the Board of Trustees meeting on April 10.

