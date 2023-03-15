As the debate over the U.S. debt ceiling heats up and the GOP keeps mounting pressure on the administration, we asked PCC economics instructor Dr. Rebecca Johannsen to help us make sense of it all. “The U.S. has a pattern of having more spending than what they are bringing in in income every single year whether there is a recession or not, so it’s called deficit spending,” says Johannsen. Deficit spending, she explains, forces the government to borrow money to cover their expenses in the hopes of paying it back one day. However, congress sets legal limits on how much money the government can borrow and those legal limits create the debt ceiling. Each time congress approves to raise the debt ceiling it allows the government to borrow more money. While essential to keep the government operating, allowing the government to borrow more money does carry risks. “Potentially the danger with raising the debt ceiling is that people will lose confidence in the U.S. government and their ability to pay it back,” says Johannsen. The other option, she explains, is that the government will default on its payments, meaning it declares it is unable to pay back its lenders. While less likely, Johannsen explains, defaulting on payments will hinder the government’s abilities to pay for services they currently provide. “It will impact people who are getting subsidies, or financial aid, or any sort of funds from the federal government for sure,” says Johannsen.