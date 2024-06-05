Share:

Professors in the natural sciences division at the May Board of Trustees meeting raised concerns that current designs for the new U building would not provide sufficient office or lab space to accommodate the classes moving in upon its completion.

“So regarding the concerns over the office space, we have been assigned a space of five and a half by six feet which we would argue is inadequate to serve our students,” biology professor Richard Lie said at the meeting.

In a separate unlisted YouTube video published in May, biology professor Jessica Igoe demonstrated how the current office spaces in the Science Village are already too small to store basic supplies and host students. If the spaces in those cubicles were shrunk as they are in the proposed design, a student and professor would be sitting knee to knee.

“And then after all, what’s the point of office hours if not for meeting with students?” Biology professor Katharina Rodriguez said in an interview with The Courier.

The faculty was offered very minimal input on the initial designs of the new building by one of the architecture firms the school hired, GKKWorks, and were only asked about the cabinets going into the labs, the size and shapes of the lab benches, and if they would like to buy naming rights for certain rooms, according to both Igoe and Rodriguez.

The natural sciences division relocated to the Science Village in 2012, after the original Sarafian (U) building was found to be seismically unfit to remain in use. The structure was eventually demolished in 2021.

After Proposition 51 passed which would see the state issuing bond money needed to fund the U building project, former governor Jerry Brown’s proposed state budget for 2018-19 had PCC responsible for covering 50% of the funds for the new building, roughly $38 million including any potential cost escalations.

The building in total will cost $60 million, with state bond funds covering 85% of the costs, and a local commitment covering the remaining 15%. Specifically, the state bond funds are being used to pay off loan debt initially taken out to pay for the construction, according to previous reporting from The Courier.

On January 24, 2018, the Board of Trustees approved a resolution declaring the new U Building exempt from consideration in the proposed budget under the California Environmental Quality Act.

The building was planned as a like-for-like replacement and the college did not expect an increase in student load or corresponding environmental impact, according to the meeting report.

“But the downside of that is that you replace like-for-like, so the exact same square footage that we had in lab space is what we have in the new building, we cannot add more,” Igoe said. “Our lab preparation space is all going into the new building, which means for any lab classes that are happening down here, carts of lab material are going to be moved from the new building across through the parking lot right into back over here, which is an incredible hurdle to think about.”

The like-for-like design also didn’t take into account changes to The Americans with Disabilities Act regulations and fire code changes over the years, as classrooms aren’t allowed to house as many students, meaning more sections will be needed to accommodate the growing number of students, according to Igoe.

“Since the building went offline in 2012, PCC’s programs within the sciences have grown, but state regulations require us to use the original building’s square footage,” PCC Spokesperson Alex Boekelheide said. “From the outset we have known that all science programs and courses would not fit in the rebuilt Sarafian Building and that there would need to be additional construction to meet demand.”

A new STEM building is planned to be built on the Colorado campus to accommodate the rest of the science classes that won’t be in the new U building, according to the Facilities Master Plan.

“The entirety of our non-majors bio program as well as part of the majors bio program is all staying here. There’s no space for us,” said Rodriguez.

With the current state of the Science Village, there have been issues surrounding its durability in the long run, specifically the winter due to the large amounts of precipitation. This has led to leaky roofs in certain trailers in the Science Village as they were not intended to last this long.

Facilities placed tarps on the roofs and provided buckets in the meantime for classrooms suffering from rain leakage, according to Rodriguez.

“I think VP Jones said that they’re going to put out a bid to do roofing down here, since you know, the space is probably going to be occupied for a while longer,” said Rodriguez.

PCC has stated they are unaware of any issues related to past leaky roofs, according to a statement from Boekelheide.

“Annually remedial work is done to weatherproof and maintain critical systems in working order. The college is contracting roofing repairs for all portables this summer in anticipation of the upcoming winter season,” Boekelheide said. “At this time, the college is not aware of any issues related to past leaky roofs. If students or faculty are aware of issues, they should submit a ticket with Facilities & Construction Services so it may be addressed and tracked.”

Students are not thrilled about this situation, highlighting that they don’t want to be back in the Science Village next year.

“Now that this new building is supposed to house most of the science courses, everyone should be able to take their classes there,” first-year science major Kent Chen said. “I finished my first year of chemistry in the Science Village and I don’t want to be back here next year, especially when there’s a better place to learn.”

Follow: