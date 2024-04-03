Share:

The green fence that surrounds the lot on the corner of Hill Street and Colorado Boulevard, formerly a car dealership that closed several years ago, is now planned to be a hotel with no construction timeline.

On Apr. 26, 2022, and Jun. 14, 2022, the Design Commission approved an application for Concept Design Review for the construction of two new buildings

On Feb. 14th the Pasadena City Council agreed to begin construction on a few buildings that would take up the property on 1336 and 1347-1355 E. Colorado Blvd. The center of their project includes a 375-key hotel with subterranean parking and a 49-unit residential building with 21,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. It was intended that the hotel would operate under Hilton’s Curio brand.

ACRM was planned to be the sole designer of the complex, which would have replaced the dealership that was previously there. The design application was submitted by J&K Plus Investments, LLC, and its architect ACRM Architects + Interiors.

The initial signs point that the Pasadena Design Commission should approve J&K Plus Investments, LLC’s application for final design review, aligning with current conditions.

The project will include two buildings on opposite sides of the street. The first is a five-story, 83,029-square-foot mixed-use building with 21,539 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. The second building is an eight-story, 335,560-square-foot hotel with underground parking

The lot remains empty and no progress is being made. For a plan that was being discussed back in 2020, the idea of a hotel being constructed will take a lot longer than usual.

Pasadena City Manager, Miguel Márquez said that plans and construction regarding the building have not been done yet.

“The site is approved for a 375-room hotel,” Márquez said. “However, in order to begin construction, construction and architectural plans need to be submitted for review, and building permits need to be issued. At this time, plans have not been submitted.”

Looking at the Google Street View of the property that was last updated in 2022, the lot looks no different than it does now.

Some students who use the bus stop are neutral about the fence and its appearance.

“To be completely honest, I haven’t noticed it too much considering my back is turned away from it at the bus stop,” first-year student Robert Williams said. “Now that you mentioned it, it does look pretty ugly when you stare at it for so long. It makes you wonder what the city has planned to do with it.”

Other students immediately recognize the fence as an eyesore and have expressed their displeasure with the looks of it.

“This is an area I wouldn’t want to be at night,” second-year student Victor Robles said. “For some reason, this fencing gives me abandoned vibes. It looks like an area that would be included in a creepy places video on YouTube.”

