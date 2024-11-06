Share:

The District Technology Committee is launching a pilot program in PCC’s Winter 2025 term to explore the possibility of AI close captions and transcripts of recorded materials, such as videos or professor’s recorded lectures.

The committee is working with a grant from Echo Labs, a research laboratory developing AI-powered accessibility tools. The grant will allow them to work with up to 50 hours of recorded material. As of the committee’s meeting on Oct. 16, the committee is looking for instructors who would be interested in being involved with the project.

“The Echo Labs project has the potential to increase universal design and accessibility for our PCC community,” wrote Mark Sakata, faculty lead of Lancer Accessibility Resource Services,in an email to the Courier.“This is important because captions address the needs of individuals who rely upon synchronized captions to understand the meaning of video content.”

An estimated 1.4% of all college students are deaf, according to surveys by the National Deaf Center on Postsecondary Outcomes (NDC) in 2019-2020 academic years. The NDC’s report on postsecondary education in California up to 2022 further estimates that deaf people in California finish their bachelor’s degrees 14.7% less than hearing people in the state.

Edward Aguilar and Sahan Reddy, the founders of Echo Labs have been business partners since high school. While juniors at Alpharetta High School in Georgia in 2020, the pair worked on developing software for a new food delivery app—which immediately became repurposed once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and Aguilar and Reddy used their software to begin both producing and delivering personal protective equipment to healthcare workers in the state. The impact of their software and business was covered by outlets such as Vox, Forbes, and NPR. Having spent their high school tech careers battling the pandemic, they are focusing their adult business on accessibility.

The technology still has issues. Whisper, a similar AI captioning tool developed by OpenAI, has been known to invent sections in the transcripts not actually said by any person as reported by the Associated Press, a phenomenon known as “hallucinations.” Developers have found hallucinations in half or more of Whispers data, according to the AP.

Regardless, STEM students at PCC reacted positively to the concept.

“I’m open to AI,” said Sarah Martin, a PCC student majoring in radiology. “It’s just the direction the world is going. “It’s like the use of a calculator. The reality is in life, you always have a calculator, and we’re heading tow ards always having this [AI] available.”

Katina Carranza is a transfer student from Ohio, studying computer science. Carranza is a parent in the process of a career change, and her goal is to work directly in machine learning.



“My daughter is hearing impaired,” said Carranza. “If it doesn’t get to her ears, she’s not going to learn it. She doesn’t have a learning ability, she just can’t hear! That [AI-generated captions] would be an amazing tool.”

Carranza says that her experience as a parent of a deaf student is what showed her the importance of AI.

“There’s a lot of learning that goes on around you, that she can’t hear,” Carranza said. “If I didn’t have a child, I wouldn’t have thought about that.”

Follow: