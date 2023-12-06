Monday, November 20, 2023

2:37p.m.: School staff reported a male that was lying on the ground unresponsive near the tennis courts. The person left the when officer arrived.

10:39p.m.: Pasadena Police requested assistance from PCC to check the main campus

for a missing person who was last seen on campus at approximately 1:30p.m. that day.

Tuesday, November 21, 2023

12:25p.m.: School staff reported an individual fainted inside of C-345, possibly due to huffing. Paramedics were contacted, and the subject refused transport to the hospital. Subject was cited for possession and intoxication of recreational drugs.

8:29p.m.: Facilities reported smelling smoke near the R-building.

Wednesday November 22, 2023

1:12p.m.: School staff reported a student was smoking marijuana inside the Piazza. After confronted by police, the officer found out the student was smoking a non-marijuana device.

4:59p.m.: Police officers responded to a speeding driver in Lot 4 who was issued warning.

Thursday, November 23, 2023

Nothing to report

Friday, November 24, 2023

1:36p.m.: A person reported a transient who possibly broke a glass window on the north side of the E building. The officer responding to the call discovered that the window was broken after rocks were thrown at it.

8:29p.m.: A report of an unconscious individual on the south side of E building. Paramedics later transported the person to the hospital.

Saturday, November 25, 2023

Nothing to report

Sunday November 26, 2023

8:17p.m.: Officer found a ladder inside the east entrance of the stadium and conducted an area check but found no wrong doing.

Monday, November 27, 2023

5:12a.m.: Facilities staff reported an unlocked GM building exterior door.

9:20p.m.: Student fell at CEC and suffered minor facial injuries. Student declined medical attention.

Tuesday, November 28, 2023

9:46a.m.: Student experiencing dizziness requested transport to Student Health Center.

10:24a.m.: Officer performed a mental health evaluation for a student that requested to be admitted to the hospital after a staff contacted police.

2:38p.m.: Staff members in the library reported a male speaking loudly and saying slurs to students in the area. Officers that responded to the call were unable to locate the individual.

2:41p.m.: Facilities staff reported a female sitting outside the CC building yelling at students passing by.

5:02p.m.: Student reported loosing their phone in the CC building which was later found by facilities staff.

5:22p.m.: Individual asked to speak with an officer regarding a possible theft related to the campus. The officer collected report from the individual.

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

2:26a.m.: Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in lot 4, the officer escorted the driver off campus.

10:03a.m.: Officer escorted a transient in lot 11 off campus.

2:51p.m.: Student reported their electric bicycle was stolen from the bike racks by the L building.

5:25p.m.: Staff reported an individual laying in the C building hallway, knocking on the staff member’s door repeatedly.

Thursday, November 30, 2023

7:10a.m.: Police escorted a transient sleeping in lot 1 off campus.

11:22a.m.: An individual laying on the walkway near lot 1 was transported to the hospital.

Friday, December 1, 2023

8:16p.m.: a caller reported 4 individuals acting suspiciously in lot 4.

Saturday, December 2, 2023

7:52a.m.: A police cadet reported a transient sleeping on a bench in Science Village that was later escorted off campus.

11:05p.m.: Officer escorted off campus a transient at CEC.

Sunday, December 3, 2023

10:40a.m.: Flea Market staff reported a vendor fell while setting up their booth. Vendor declined medical attention.

1:04p.m.: Two individuals reported they were stuck in a lot 5 elevator. An officer that responded to the call found the elevator car empty.