A bill that will restrict irrigation of non-functional turf with potable water on commercial, industrial, and institutional properties like PCC has passed both houses of the state legislature and is expected to be signed into law in the coming weeks.

Co-authored by assembly member Laura Friedman (D-Glendale), AB1572 aims to reduce California’s reliance on water piped from the Sacramento River Delta and the Colorado River Ecosystems in the most painless way possible, by cutting off water to parking lot medians, lush strips outside malls, and tiny wedges of grass butting up against sidewalks on college campuses.

“70% of all water use in Southern California is happening outdoors and much of that on lawns,” said Rebecca Kimitch at the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, a co-sponsor of the bill, along with Heal the Bay and the Natural Resources Defense Fund. “When you talk about eliminating non-functional turf, it can be a huge water savings for the region, which is what we need when we’re facing a future of climate change.”

The law will affect institutions with at least five thousand square feet of irrigated turf, like PCC. It will not affect residential landscapes or turf irrigated with reclaimed water. The restrictions will take effect in phases beginning in 2027.

Any grass used for recreation or as a community space will not be affected, and this includes most of the grass at PCC.

“There will be some minimization of current grassy areas – minimization, not elimination,” said PCC maintenance and operations manager Carl Sheaffer. “The discussions are ongoing, but we are trying to take recommendations from Pasadena Water and Power, and we want to be ahead of the curve. We do want to minimize water use and bring in landscaping that doesn’t require water.”

Originally, the bill was partnered with a related bill, AB 1573, that spelled out what these grass patches should be replaced with native plants. Plants that have co-evolved with the pollinators and other species in a specific place use 80% less water than traditional turf grass and have the added benefit of supporting wildlife. AB 1573 passed in the house of representatives, but was amended beyond recognition in the senate following push back from the nursery trade.

“We’re not looking to just pave over everything,” Kimitch said. “It’s really important that when you take out non-functional turf that you replace it with California native and California-friendly landscaping that provide many of the ecological benefits that we want to see across the region.”

Many students agree that there is a better use of campus land and water than turf grass.

“They should turn the least used portions into native ground cover,” said student Edgar McGregor. “Some grass is nice for students to study outside, but there is too much of it at PCC.”

Movements have sprung up on college campuses across the country to reclaim their quads. Students at UC Berkeley started the organization Re:wild Your Campus after learning about the dangers of chemicals used in traditional lawn care. They have since developed a Green Grounds Certification to facilitate the change on other campuses.

Cal Poly Pomona recently reduced the size of their lawn.

“There’s a bunch of things that we need to do to make our water supply more resilient,” said legislative director Jim Metropulos who worked on AB 1572 as part of Assembly member Friedman’s office in Sacramento. “If it’s not the college replacing their turf, it’s individual actions that students take or the students advocating for the college to change the landscaping of the campus and how water is used.”

PCC is looking for students’ input as it reimagines some of its water guzzling landscapes.

“The Facilities Master Plan provides a vision for how this campus will transform to meet the Educational Master Plan goals and objectives,” said PCC assistant superintendent Candace D. Jones. “One of the first projects where the community will think through landscaping and water conservation items will be the Mirror Pool Renovation project. The Facilities Subcommittee of College Council will assist in appointing a user group of faculty, staff and students to help guide conversations related to this iconic space. The Mirror Pool Renovation project is scheduled to begin in the Spring of 2024.”