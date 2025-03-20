Share:

Scammers posing as US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers are targeting immigrants across California, attempting to extort money and personal information, state officials said Tuesday.

Attorney General Rob Bonta urged Californians to remain vigilant, emphasizing that impersonating a federal officer is a crime under both state and federal law.

“We have received reports of individuals looking to take advantage of the fear and uncertainty created by President Trump’s inhumane mass deportation policies,” Bonta said in a statement Tuesday. “Let me be clear: If you seek to scam or otherwise take advantage of California’s immigrant communities, you will be held accountable.”

The warning comes amid a rise in reports of ICE impersonation across the country. In January, a North Carolina man was arrested and charged for allegedly using the threat of deportation to coerce a woman into sex. In February, a fake ICE notice warning of raids in Bay Area neighborhoods went viral on social media, spreading panic before it was debunked. Later that month, two Fresno men were charged with misdemeanors after allegedly harassing people at 11 different businesses while pretending to be ICE agents.

Simply wearing an ICE uniform may not constitute impersonation under the law, according to law professor and founding director of the Immigration and Deportation Defense Clinic at the University of San Francisco, Bill Hing. However, any intimidating actions while dressed this way could lead to criminal charges.

“If the person engages in any conversations or makes a claim or bullies people around, then you’re beginning to add facts that would make it a crime,” Hing told the San Francisco Chronicle.

To counteract these scams, Bonta’s office has issued multilingual guidance on immigrant rights and legal protections. Community organizations, including the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, are also working to educate residents on how to identify fraudulent ICE officers and seek legitimate legal help.

At Pasadena City College, policies are in place to protect students and staff from potential immigration-related scams and enforcement actions. District guidelines prohibit immigration enforcement officers, or those presenting themselves as such, from accessing non-public areas such as classrooms and offices without a warrant.

Authorities advise individuals to verify credentials, avoid making payments or sharing sensitive data, and report suspicious encounters to local law enforcement or the attorney general’s office.

Bonta encouraged anyone affected by these scams to come forward, emphasizing that holding perpetrators accountable is key to protecting vulnerable communities. Additional resources are available through the attorney general’s website.

“My office will continue to ensure our laws are fully enforced and the rights of California’s immigrants are respected and protected. I encourage anyone who is the witness to or victim of an immigration scam to report it,” Bonta said.

Managing Editor Colin Haskins contributed to this story.

