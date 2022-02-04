A car broke down this weekend in the Covid-19 testing car line and required a tow-truck service to remove the vehicle.

This first week back to school was a classic case of trial and error. As of Jan. 24, Pasadena City College now requires all students and staff to receive a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to coming to class or entering the buildings. PCC has over 26,000 students currently enrolled this spring semester, many of whom are taking in-person classes.

There are a couple of other adjustments in addition to the testing. PCC now requires masks at all times, whether indoors or outdoors. They also have intentions of following the Pasadena Health Department guidelines that mandates 3-ply surgical masks, KN95, or N95 masks. Cloth masks are no longer suitable as proper protection.

PCC hired Serenity, a Biotechnology company to administer these rapid Covid-19 tests. According to Candace Jones, who is in charge of the business and administration services as well as organizing the school’s testing, 7,000 people were tested within the first three available days. A line of hundreds of students drew out from the mirror pools all the way to Hill Avenue on Monday morning. Some students were waiting in line for up to three hours. The nurses worked with much haste but were unable to adequately test the seemingly endless queue of patient students and staff that very first day back to school.

The line for walk-up tests was very long as well as the alternative car-line option. News of the line’s wait quickly spread throughout the school becoming a topic of discussion. Jacob Lau, a student at PCC, arrived at the car line around 8:50 a.m.

“I waited there for over an hour and a half,” Lau said.

Lau also explained how he ended up missing his first class entirely but got his results 15 minutes before his second class at 12:15 p.m.

Ian Hynds, another student here claims he was one of the first people in the car line at 6am, yet did not receive his results until 10:30 a.m.

“I was lucky that I went that early or else I wouldn’t have been able to make it to my first class,” Hynds said.

Many other students alongside Lau ended up missing class altogether while others joined their classes through Zoom while waiting in the lines themselves.

Jones explained how the car line proved to be difficult to manage due to underestimating how much space would be required to reasonably accommodate each car as well as students choosing to carpool. All of the cars were not able to fit in the parking lot as predicted and the line went out onto the street. This led to traffic and slower movement around the school in general.

“The line blocks the parking lot now, it’s impossible to get out of the parking structure once you’re in because there are so many people trying to get out,” Hynds said at the time.

Between cars trying to park and cars trying to find the testing location there were a great deal of people on the road. Students anticipated the crowds and in turn decided to carpool thinking it may benefit themselves and the school. Others had heard of the wait time and didn’t want to wait alone. Serenity’s testing team did not expect multiple students per car.

And of course, over a three hour period some students needed to use the restroom. This contributed to the wait times. Students would have to leave their vehicles and use the campus restroom. Some unexpected issues occurred with the cars themselves. One car broke down and needed to be towed out.

PCC has made the following adjustments:

Drive-through was eliminated Increase in staff support Created an email to reach them through: covidresults@pasadena.edu On-site table for questions and results

Since the drive-through option is no longer available, they have been replaced with additional walk up testing stations. The current walk-up locations are in lot 4, level 1, and lot 5, level 3.

“We decided to only host walk-up services because it allows people to exit lines as needed and allows us to service the community in two dedicated areas on campus without impacting the surrounding neighborhoods,” Jones said.