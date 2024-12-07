Share:

Recently, Vivek Ramaswamy, one of the two leaders of the proposed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has suggested that DOGE would outright “delete” certain government departments, one of them being the Department of Education (DOE).

“We expect mass reductions, we expect certain agencies to be deleted outright,” Ramaswamy said.

Ramaswamy and fellow co-leader Elon Musk have propped up DOGE to be a Grim Reaper of sorts in regards to many of the governmental departments that they wish to cut funding from . One of these departments in talks of being financially decommissioned by DOGE, is the DOE. Besides being a main target of the conservative wishlist Project 2025, both Musk and Ramaswamy have been seemingly highly eager to abolish the DOE as their online presence suggests.

With this evidence at hand, and with Trump’s repeated wishes to abolish the DOE over the years, it seems that the GOP is closer to abolishing the DOE than ever before. This would be quite significant for college-level students, including those at PCC. The Department of Education oversees federal offices such as FAFSA, which has provided financial aid for millions of postsecondary students in America.

“Something about music classes is that- they kind of go hand and hand, so they expect you to take many, and because of that the tuition just goes very high,” said Ruben Molina, a music major. “Financial aid really helps me out a lot.”

The Department of Education also is responsible for administering the Federal Pell Grant Program, a service which provides aid to students in low-income households.

“I was honestly shocked. I would think that this was a resource going out to millions of people, helping them to better their situations and their environments, and their communities by, you know, being able to give back,” Molina said. “I get it. It helps them focus on what they believe a curriculum should be, but at the same time it’s hurting millions of people, and I think, in my opinion, I think that was an awful move.”

When asked about how Pasadena City College would combat some of these cuts, PCC spokesperson Alex Boekelheide declined to comment on behalf of the Fiscal Service Department.

“100%, I relied on financial aid,” said Israel Garcia, a future PCC student. “I know that it’s really important for students to get financial aid, you know, to continue their education. It’s really expensive these days, just to go to school.”

Although the potential decommission of the DOE poses concerns over students’ ability to pay for tuition or other school related fees, it is important to note that the dissolution of the DOE wouldn’t necessarily end federal student assistance entirely. Despite this, however, it does make way for the possibility of financial assistance becoming privatized.

“I think it would affect students for sure,” Garcia said. “I don’t think the plan would be to like, cut completely everything away. If somebody really wants to go to school, and needs financial aid to go to school, I’m pretty sure they won’t lose that help.”

Not only is DOGE potentially incredibly impactful to students across America, including those who attend PCC, but it also may be incredibly impactful towards other specific government resources that support local economic development.

Additional potential cuts proposed by DOGE threaten other government and nonprofit organizations that also operate on a national scale. Agencies such as NASA, and even the Pentagon could potentially face massive budget cuts that would be devastating towards their financial foundations. Nonprofit organizations such as Planned Parenthood and NPR are also at risk of DOGE’s cuts.

Most recently, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has been put on Musk’s radar, as he took to X to express his desire for the CFPB’s dissolution.

“Delete CFPB. There are too many duplicative regulatory agencies.” Musk said.

The proposal has drawn criticism from the director of the CFPB Rohit Chopra.

“I don’t even know what it means,” Chopra said. “When you say you’re gonna delete the CFPB, are you just begging for a financial crisis? Cause’ that’s actually what happened when we didn’t have watchdogs over Wall Street.”

The disbandment of the CFPB would potentially make a huge impact on the average person, as the entire organization’s goal is to protect the average consumer from predatory illegal financial practices. The CFPB also helps educate the average consumer of financial transparency and honesty.

“So are we talking about deleting all of the laws that make sure that when we get a mortgage, or we get a credit card, that the interest is calculated right?” Chopra said. “I think it actually would be mayhem.”

DOGE is likely to be very influential within Trump’s second administration, with Musk claiming that he would trim trillions of dollars off of federal spending. Despite its possible influence, Trump, Musk, and Ramaswamy expect the proposed department to be dissolved by “no later than July 4th, 2026.” according to Trump.

Only time will tell if this newly proposed government initiative will be implemented and whether it will benefit or harm the U.S. economy.

