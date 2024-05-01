Share:

As many classrooms across the U.S. have returned to in-person schooling, a wider epidemic of a student learning deficit has lingered, impacting students at all levels of their education, including at colleges across the United States, and here at Pasadena City College.

According to a Gallup panel poll from 2020, within the first few months of the pandemic, 3 in ten parents had claimed that their children were already suffering from mental harm, while 14 percent of parents polled believed that their children were reaching their breaking points mentally.

A study led by Oxford Professor Willem Kuyken that was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Network in 2023 found that, “young people who went through the pandemic were more likely to experience increased depression, social, emotional, and behavioral difficulties and worsening general mental well-being.”

“None of us are the same, because we’ve all grown in different ways, and have been deficient in different ways.” Speech Communications professor Natalie Galindo said. “I think asking for help is still really hard (for students).”

With the pandemic consistently coming in waves, with some of them being more severe than others, it made the entire situation difficult to adapt to. The general mental health of students surveyed improved due to the fact that they were finally granted protection from the disease by means of the COVID vaccine, according to an article by The National Library of Medicine.

COVID has also had a major effect on the mental well-being of students, as it massively has affected the enrollment of many students in America. According to a study done by individuals associated with UC Davis and the California Student Aid Commision, around 46 percent of all students surveyed reported that they reduced units during the fall 2020 term as a direct result of COVID-19.

The article said that 71 percent of students claimed to have missed class due to personal stress, and 70 percent claimed to have missed out on homework assignments due to the same reasons.

“We were all, teachers as well, were asked to kind of shift to a different way of teaching (for instructors), and students for a different kind of learning than what anyone had ever been used to before,” Professor Julius Duthoy said. “When we came back to the classroom, trying to go back to the old model was kind of apt to not really go smoothly.”

Not only did mental health add on to learning discrepancies for remote learning played a drastic role in a student’s learning abilities. Some articles and studies of students reporting to have previously had a hard time learning things during the lockdown when remote learning was essential. The aftermath left many students feeling unprepared for their next educational step.

“I see them (students) really struggling with other classes at the workload it entails, maybe they were online and they weren’t completely able to handle the workload,” Galindo said. “Some of my online classes are great, some of them we have a fallout on the wayside of things like that.”

Despite the large number of students who have recently come to disapprove of online learning, there is still a decently high amount of students who seem to prefer remote learning.

“Students are more in demand of online classes than they were previously pre-pandemic,” Psychology Professor Patrick Occhiato said. “Through the pandemic, it was kind of recognized how in-efficient synchronous classes were, because you have to worry about so many other things besides instruction.”

A 2022 study from the Pew Research Center found that around 65% of students surveyed preferred in-person learning.

“I like in-person. For me, that’s the best, being in the classroom helps the learning cognition on so many levels.” English Professor Juliet Myrtetus said. “I really feel like being in the classroom is the golden standard.”

Along with the mental health issues, and the conflicting nature of the preference(s) of remote learning and in-person learning, the pandemic also proved to just be a hindrance to many students’ test-taking abilities.

An article by Heather J. Hough and Belen Chavez published by the Policy Analysis for California Education showed that English Language Arts performance had been at a record low along all grades, and that low-income students, students of color, and English Learners were amongst the groups of individuals most severely affected by the pandemic.

The learning deficit of the pandemic and its recovery is further hindered by the recent prevalence and rapid growth of AI and its growing impacts in the classroom and how professors teach as a whole.

“It’s like paying someone to go to the gym for you,” Myrtetus said. “Do the work. Learn something.”

With the rapid progression of AI, it has become a huge concern within the classroom.

72 percent of college-level educators who are aware of ChatGPT are concerned about its impact on cheating according to a survey. It is apparent that there is a divide between the thought process of students and teachers however, as the same survey found that over a third of educators surveyed think that ChatGPT should be banned across all schools and universities.

However, students didn’t see it the same way, as 66 percent of those surveyed believed that the AI app should not be banned.

“I do think it has increased, because of one, for the ease, and a lot of it too is that we still have a lot of pressure.” Duthoy said.

Although concerns about the use of AI are increasing, there are also some educators who seem to think that the use of AI could actually benefit students if used correctly. 76 percent of teachers believe that AI will be important in the future of education meanwhile, the same survey found that 73 percent of educators surveyed believe that ChatGPT could help their students learn more according to findings found in a survey by Impact Research.

