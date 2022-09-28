Monday, September 12 2022

Two transients were escorted off campus.

A suspicious person was apprehended in Lot D but he ended up being a student.

Tuesday Sep 13, 2022

Vehicle hit and run occurred in Lot 5.

A parent reported an unsafe driver who almost hit her daughter.

A student reported having difficulty breathing and paramedics were called.

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

An officer reported a burglary after he found a storage bin in Lot D unsecured.

Vandalism occurred at the Rosemead campus after graffiti was found.

A hit and run occurred in Lot 5.

A student reported that they dropped their phone. It was stolen and reported to be tracked in Santa Monica.

Another student cut their finger and was transported to the hospital due to the severity of the wound.

Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

A transient was escorted off campus.

A student reported vandalism of their car. It was determined to be a theft report.

Multiple suspicious circumstances were reported.

A student reported a male calling her and her friend inappropriate names. He was escorted off campus.

Another female reported a male harassing her but police were unable to find the suspect.

Pasadena police dispatch reported that they were receiving several 911 hangup calls from a payphone in Lot 8.

An officer was flagged down by a group of students who stated that an ice cream vendor was disturbing the peace. He was promptly escorted off campus.

Friday, Sep 16, 2022

On 2 separate occasions transients were escorted off the Rosemead campus.

A student collapsed in front of the counseling office in the L building.

They are recovering from symptoms from a known illness, however they suffered an anxiety attack but paramedics were not needed.

Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Three transients were escorted off campus. One was yelling at staff members and another was reportedly setting up an encampment.

Sunday Sep 18, 2022

Nothing to report.