Monday, January 17, 2022

NO ACTIVITY TO REPORT

Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Facilities reported a male transient in a sleeping bag at the southern entrance to the L building.The transient was advised to leave campus and complied.

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Officer contacted a female transient in Lot 1.The transient was advised to leave and complied.

A staff member in the conference center reported a male yelling in the quad. Officer responded to the area and was unable to locate the yelling suspect.

Thursday, January 20, 2022

A staff member reported a male at the entrance to the library that became upset upon being informed that the library was closed. Staff member stated that the male was then staring into the library and would not leave the area. A Cadet responded to check the area and the male was gone.

An Officer reported a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles at Del Mar Blvd, west of Kinneloa. Pasadena Police department and Pasadena Fire Department responded to the area and assisted.

An officer contacted a male transient laying on the ground in a sleeping bag, west of the V building.The officer escorted the male transient off campus.

An officer contacted a female student that had fainted in a classroom in the R building. Officer advised she was conscious and breathing, but appeared to be having a seizure.Pasadena Fire Department responded and transported the student to hospital.

An officer contacted a transient observed via cameras loitering in Lot 2. The officer then escorted the transient off campus.

An officer contacted a female transient near CA-109.The transient was advised to leave the campus and she complied.

Friday, January 21, 2022

A staff member from SV reported an audible fire alarm. An Officer along with facilities responded to the area and found an error with the control panel and a pull station. Facilities reset the panel and TRL responded within an hour to troubleshoot.

An Officer contacted a transient observed via cameras sleeping on a bench on the north side of the V building. The transient stated he had fallen asleep while charging his phone. The transient was advised to leave and complied.

An officer contacted two transients at the IT building elevators. The officer advised them to leave and they complied.

Saturday, January 22, 2022

A Student reported a male in Lot 8 yelling at people as they walked past. When officers arrived, the male was unable to be located.

Sunday, January 23, 2022

An Officer contacted a male transient at the 2nd floor of the IT building by Lot 1. The transient was advised to leave and complied.

An Officer contacted a known female transient on the 2nd floor of the IT building. The transient was advised to leave and complied.

An Officer contacted a transient in Boone Sculpture Garden. The transient was advised to leave and left the area .