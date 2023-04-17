Monday April 03, 2023:

12:41 a.m. Patrol officers found someone asleep in their car in front of the CEC on the west side and were told to leave and they did.

12:06 p.m.: Staff reported they were a victim of a hate crime that occurred off campus. A courtesy report was taken and forwarded to the police agency with jurisdiction.

10:51 p.m.: A boyfriend reported that his girlfriend had not come home and her car was found in lot 5 where she explained she was not feeling well so the boyfriend came and picked her up

11:35 p.m.: At the Rosemead Campus, two males had built an encampment in the Bentel parking lot and an officer told them to break it down and leave the area.

Tuesday, April 4, 2023

4:20 a.m.: The same officer that saw the men who built the encampment at the Bentel parking lot saw them again and told them to leave again or a trespass citation would be issued. They were escorted out.

11:37 a.m.: PPD reported a female student in the restroom of the C building hiding from a male in the area. Officers determined this to be an incident of domestic violence.

3:34 p.m.: Staff reported several items have been determined to be missing from the Science Village since January 2023.

10:20 p.m.: While locking up campus the cadet observed a male and female setting up camp near the D building. They were told to leave and they were escorted out.

Wednesday, April 5, 2023

11:35 a.m.: Staff reported a female yelling at herself and using foul language in the E building. Female made a food purchase and exited the building.

12:06 p.m.: Students reported annoying behavior from a classmate in the C building, a misconduct will be filed and reported to the division dean.

12:25 p.m.: Instructor asked officers to remove a student from his classroom who was advised not to come to class due to a heated email exchange between the two. Student left the class before officers arrived

Thursday, April 6, 2023

09:45 a.m.: Staff reported items are missing from a package that was delivered to the OCDC.

1:04 p.m.: Unknown trouble alarm activated in the C building. No one in the area.

Friday, April 7, 2023

11:46 a.m.: Facilities reported a male refusing to leave the exterior area of the library where the gardener is attempting to conduct work. Officers arrived and the student was escorted out.

Saturday, April 8, 2023

NO OTHER ACTIVITIES WERE REPORTED FOR THIS PERIOD

Sunday, April 9, 2023

NO OTHER ACTIVITIES WERE REPORTED FOR THIS PERIOD