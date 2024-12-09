Share:

Plans to move the STEM Science Success Center away from the Science Village for the spring of next year have been put on hold. The original proposal was to move the STEM Science Success Center into room 300 inside the D building. This was part of the opening of the new Sarafian building, and the opening of classes would fill the space for the spring of next year. However, Stephanie Fleming, Dean of of Academic Affairs, said the idea would not proceed.

“Originally, we thought a larger percentage of the classes were going to be in Sarafian in which is why we were looking at moving the Science Success Center closer, and this location would have been kind of equal distant, which is why we were looking at that,” Fleming said. “Since we originally had that conversation, the fewer classes are being moved. Then we had anticipated and so that need is less to move. So for the time being, we’re not moving the Science Success Center, it will stay currently where it is.”

Fleming oversees The Success Center on campus. Located in D300, it houses a variety of academic disciplines. The Liberal Arts Success Center, Business and Industry Success Center, and the MESA Success Center have space there. There is also the Writing Success Center in the C Building, the Math Success Center in the R Building, and the Science Success Center in the Science Village. They were all intended to be consolidated in D300 before the plan fell through.

“We have a centralized Success Center model—most of the disciplines on campus are here in this space,” Fleming said. “Which is why we’re here with these disciplines and they would have joined us.”

The Assistant Superintendent and Vice President of Instruction, Dr. Laura Ramirez, was also involved in the decision-making process to put the plan on hold and was unavailable for comment. While the plan is put on hold for now, it is still possible for the plan to go forward. Faculty at the Science Village have been aware of the move for months now and shared their concerns.

“The first thing that I think about is the kind of culture that we’ve built up here in the STEM Success Center. Where a lot of students come consistently, they see their peers, they see the same people and they kind of develop these relationships and study groups in this space for their specific subjects,” said Ted Donnel, chemistry instructor at PCC. “My kind of concerns about the move are that that space is going to be disrupted and moved, honestly, a little further away from where those classes are happening and where the students are doing that kind of work.”

The head of the STEM Science Success Center, Genevieve Montoya, was unavailable for comment on the original plan to move the center. The faculty and tutors also expressed concern that the space in D300 would be too small for the Center.

‘If we were to move to an even smaller room then maybe that would discourage students from wanting to come in to get tutoring or to just know that they have a community,” said junior biology major and tutor Cynthia Khosravian. “So it concerned me that A, we weren’t going to have as much space and B we weren’t going to be able to take all the equipment that is so useful to the students.”

Senior biochemistry major Megan Rivera is also a STEM tutor at the center and agreed that the equipment here at the Science Village that is important to students would be compromised if there was a move to a smaller space.

“We have like the anatomical models. We have computers and stuff like that and I know that we wouldn’t be able to have all those resources if we were put over there. And I was also very confused because, as I stated earlier, this is very close to all the STEM classes,” Rivera said. “I know we’re having a new building that’s gonna be a little bit closer to the D building, but it just didn’t make sense to me because, you know, we have the science classes here and in the U building that’s going to be new and I don’t know it was just a little confusing.”

Fleming said if the plan to move were to happen, the Success Center would face challenges because of the new flux of students in the smaller space. However, as the dean of Academic Affairs, she said she would have found a way to accommodate the situation because of the Success Center’s commitment to student education. She is excited to see the U Building open up and is focused on evolving the Success Centers at PCC.

“The way the campus is evolved is really exciting but in terms of, you know, the success centers, we want to make sure that all of the students are served to the best capacity that we can within our limitations, right? Our campus can’t grow out,” Fleming said. “We’re constantly growing and having new programs. And so we do have some constraints that we have to work within, but I think it’s really exciting to see the changes on campus that are coming.”

