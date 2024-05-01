Share:

Pasadena City College’s (PCC) Facilities Master Plan, endorsed by voters in 2022, is facing a wave of apprehension from students and faculty in the dance department as the college gears up to demolish the W and L buildings.

The W building, which houses the dance department, has become a point of particular contention.

At a recent Board of Trustees meeting in April, students enrolled in the dance program voiced their concerns about the impending demolition, citing worries over the lack of suitable replacement facilities. They accused PCC’s administration of failing to secure adequate alternative classrooms and highlighted safety as a key concern.

“Instead of a gradual transition plan in testing out other spaces outside of the W building,” Thomas Ng, a dance student said. “This sudden plan for a complete displacement from the W building, which consequently limits the dance department course offerings, is disruptive and can jeopardize our chance to graduate, to transfer, and more importantly may pose a safety hazard.”

Despite earlier assurances from the college that classes would be seamlessly relocated by the Spring 2024 semester, the dance program is still using the women’s gymnasium on the bottom floor of the W building.

In an email to the Courier, dance professor Cheryl Banks-Smith said that the spaces proposed in the Facilities Master Plan are more limited than the studios the dance program currently occupies.

“There are windows in the new GM [gymnasium building] space to let in some natural lighting, but ventilation will mostly be through the building’s heating and air conditioning system,” Banks-Smith said. “Our current studios have windows and doors that open to the outside so that fresh air can ventilate the rooms.”

Ventilation is important for dancers. Like other athletes, dancers need fresh air to sustain their energy levels and regulate their body temperatures.

Spacing is another issue Banks-Smith expects to face.

“One concern is the low ceiling dimension which may limit certain jumps and leaps in this space, and having enough general space to move across the floor in groupings,” Banks-Smith said. “Students are also concerned that with only one main dance space if we will be able to accommodate all of the movement classes, rehearsals and other activities that take place in the dance studios.”

The dance department isn’t asking for luxury. Instead, they say their complaints are rooted in concern for dancer safety, according to students,

“Having a proper dance floor is important to ensure students’ health and safety,” Ng said in his comments to the Board of Trustees. “As far as I know, we don’t have any Marley floor outside of the W building on campus. We also don’t have any appropriate wooden dance floor for tap or social dance.”

Marley floors are preferred by dancers because they allow them to move with ease while maintaining control and provide cushion to reduce the impact on their joints.

For some dance students at PCC, the question of the department’s future is existential.

“Years from now these artists can say that they got their start at Pasadena City College and they were supported in their journey,” Afton Coombs, a dance and computer science student, told the Board of Trustees in April. “Or they can say that PCC knocked down their building and they had to transfer to Glendale Community College.”

