PCC has unveiled a new set of rules in its parking regulations to ensure staff and students are parking where they should be in an email in late september.

This email introduces changes to its preexisting parking rules and the email seems to show distinction between where staff and students are allowed to park.

Effective immediately, the updated rules state that student workers and professional experts will no longer be able to park in any staff-designated parking lots at any time. Violators of this policy will be subject to citation by campus police.

These changes were meant to drive home where students and staff are designated to park.

“It was just an update to regulations to make sure students are parking where students should park and employees are parking where employees should park,” said PCC spokesperson Alex Boekelheide.

All of these recent changes are in addition to the Comprehensive Parking Document already released by PCC. The document serves as a resource to staff and students by providing “the basic information you will need to drive safely and park properly on the properties of Pasadena City College,” including where to park on campus, how to charge electric vehicles, details about available shuttle services to the A Line Metro and more.

PCC’s staff designated parking areas include Lots 1 and 5 and Level 1 and 7 in the parking structure. Staff also have the flexibility to park in any student parking lots if needed.

Student parking is allocated to Lots 3, 4 and 5 along with Levels 2 through 5 of the parking structure.

Some students wondered why this email was sent in late September and not at the beginning of the semester.

“I think it’s just how it worked out, I don’t think there was anything that drove this particular timing, it’s really just a chance to reiterate to folks, this is the student lot, this is the staff lot,” Boekelheide said.

Despite the new set of rules that aims to lead to a better parking distribution, some students are still frustrated with the parking lot situation at PCC.

“I usually park in the outside lot, but it’s been so crowded lately, so I’ve been parking in the parking structure,” music major Brendan Miller said. “It just feels so crowded.”

PCC acknowledged the parking challenges as the college “sells more parking permits than there are spaces available. The purchase of a parking permit does not guarantee or reserve a parking space,” the parking document said.

Many students simply just want to park.

“I just want to find a spot and make it to my class on time,” psychology major Anthony Meija said. “I never pay attention to what lot or level I’m parking on, but now I will.”

To park on campus, students must have a digital parking permit, either a daily pass which can be purchased for $2 a day, or a semester parking permit. The fall/spring permit is $64 for the semester for students, and $30 for those who qualify for financial aid. The winter/summer permit is $20 for the duration of the winter/summer session with no options for a financial aid discount.

Students can purchase a parking permit on their Lancerpoint account.