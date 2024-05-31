Share:

With the recent changes to Title IX’s policies, as well as a recent development amongst administrators in Pasadena City College’s Title IX department, PCC is going to see a noticeable shift in both protocol and the number of Title IX staff on campus in the fall.

PCC, along with all other federally funded K-12 schools and campuses across the country, have until Aug. 1, 2024 to comply with these rules, effectively replacing the Trump era changes that were made to Title IX in 2020.

PCC has also seen recent changes surrounding Title IX with the sudden departure of Title IX Coordinator, Megan Staudenraus, who was replaced by Dr. Kari Bolen as Interim Title IX Coordinator on May 10. Dr. Bolen has worked at PCC for the last several years as an Associate Vice President, and the Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer.

PCC is currently looking for others to fill additional openings in the Title IX office to serve alongside Bolen.

“The workload under the Title IX Coordinator is too much for one person,” Bolen said. “Turnover and burnout is high in the field in part due to this reason, as well as the very nature of the work, resource constraints, and cultural resistance or misconceptions about gender equity work. It’s for this reason that we’re revisiting the position and looking forward to bringing on board a Director of Gender Equity, Title IX Coordinator along with supportive positions such as a case manager and prevention education specialist to ensure that we are supporting this critical work in the best way possible on behalf of all of our stakeholders.”

Title IX is a federal law that prohibits sex-based and gender-based discrimination against students and employees at any federally funded educational institution in the United States. This most recent update to Title IX will ensure the inclusion of further legal protections for those who are a part of the LGBTQ community, creating safeguards against discrimination and harassment on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.

Since the recent expansion of Title IX involving additional protections for the LGBTQ community, more than twenty Republican-led states have decided to sue President Biden for his new federal policy changes. Within the last week, general attorneys in states across the nation have begun to sue the Biden administration, arguing that the Biden administration’s newest Title IX updates are illegal. Many government state officials in GOP-led states are even discouraging their employees from complying with the updates that are set to take effect in August.

Alongside the creation of further protection for gender-based discrimination, there were changes made to what qualifies as sexual harassment on campus and how sexual harrasment cases proceeding in future. Under the recent policy expansion of Title IX, PCC will now also be able to conduct investigations regarding off-campus cases of misconduct of students and faculty.

Once these policies are put into place it’ll be PCC’s responsibility to investigate cases of sex-based discrimination and sexual assault, as well as any cases of discriminatory conduct that are covered in PCC’s student code of conduct.

This will also apply to any cases of misconduct occurring in any building owned and operated by PCC student organizations, such as in a school club or at a student conference. These policies will also potentially apply to misconduct that occurs on study abroad trips if it’s deemed to contribute to a hostile environment for the student when back in the United States, according to the National Association for Foreign Student Affairs.

Sexual-based cases no longer require live trial proceedings, and the case will instead be taken to PCC’s Title IX coordinator, who will then evaluate the situation, testimonies, and evidence before reaching a final decision, according to the Department of Education. After Trump’s changes to the Title IX regulation in 2020, campuses were required to provide live hearings to all students accused of sexual misconduct, requiring victims to be cross-examined in front of their assailants in order to prove their accusations.

The requirements necessary for a case to be considered harassment have become broader because of the expansion of these regulations, making it easier for students to report any inappropriate behavior that wouldn’t typically be labeled as “severe unwanted conduct.” Before the recent updates Title IX required “quid pro quo harassment,” such as sexual assault, stalking, or conduct ‘so objectively’ offensive that it denies equal access to education for it to be considered harassment at all. However, with the Biden administration’s latest regulations, the definition of sexual harassment includes unwanted sex-based conduct that is considered “severe or pervasive.”

Along with the increased measures around sex-based discrimination, these new policy updates will allow certain accommodations for pregnant students and further protections against pregnancy discrimination. These updates will also require campuses to have designated private and sanitary lactation areas for any student in need of an area to use.

Any students seeking out support or specific resources regarding Title IX associated concerns can find individual support in PCC’s Title IX office, currently located in D-108A. The Title IX coordinator is able to work with students to create a plan that allows students to be supported and comfortable on campus. Title IX can offer students accommodations in class, no contact orders, personal counseling, and other individual support made on a case by case basis.

