The student governing body, the Associated Students of Pasadena City College (ASPCC), is currently accepting applications from students who intend to run in the upcoming election that will select the members of ASPCC’s Executive Board for the 2024-2025 school year.

“Personally [ASPCC] has been one of my most valuable experiences at PCC,” Yurika Espinosa, current Vice President of Communications on the Executive Board said. “There’s also a stigma of people not wanting to run because they feel they aren’t qualified, but I genuinely believe that passion and a vision for what chances you wish to see to help others are what is most important. Everyone has their own individual strengths and they all manifest differently under Associated Students.”

The ASPCC Executive Board consists of 11 students elected by the student body and includes the Student Trustee, who represents ASPCC on the college’s Board of Trustees. All 11 seats will be open during the election.

“[Associated Students] plans events and advocates for student needs in campus policies and decisions regarding equity, student life, academics and in local and federal legislation,” Espinosa said.“Running for ASPCC as well as voting is imperative for the quality and experience of attending PCC and in your overall college career.”

The Executive Board members serve on committees that manage elements of college life including the bookstore, sustainability, food services and parking, according to the ASPCC bylaws on the PCC website.

An initial announcement about the election was made on ASPCC’s Instagram on April 8.

An infographic posted to the LancerLife website on Thursday, April 11 sets out the timeline for the election. Students who intend to run in the election must finish their applications by May 3 and attend a mandatory meeting on May 10. An information session for students who are curious about running for student government will be held in the Wifi Lounge in late April, according to the infographic.

Campaigning begins on May 13, with the voting process happening May 22 and 23, according to Espinosa.

Two town hall meetings with the candidates will take place on May 21 and 23.

Students intending to run in the election must have completed at least 12 units at PCC by the time of the election, and must maintain continuous enrollment in at least nine units per semester to remain eligible for office. Students who meet these qualifications may continue running in future elections as long as they remain in good standing; however, students may not hold the same elected position in consecutive terms.

When beginning the application process on the LancerLife website, students are notified that the application is the first step in a longer process. The applicant must sign several documents before being allowed to continue, including a promise to adhere to the PCC’s Student Conduct Code as well as the ASPCC bylaws.

Applicants must also agree to another code of conduct that governs how they are allowed to conduct their campaign, such as not using personal social media accounts. Applicants also agree they will not campaign in their classrooms without requesting and receiving permission from their instructor in writing.

Approved students will be invited to a dedicated Canvas site that contains the necessary documents for the remainder of the process. The due date for the application on Canvas is May 3, however the LancerLife form for the application will close on May 1 at 12 p.m. Students who have not begun their application by that time will no longer be able to begin the process.

The LancerLife notification gives an estimated time of five hours to complete the required documents once the applicant joins Canvas. The actual time can vary based on how long it takes applicants to compose an essay explaining their reasons for running, according to Espinosa.

“It depends on how much you have to say,” said Espinosa. “It’s an essay compiling all your thoughts.”

Candidates must also turn in a 500 word statement describing their platform for this step in the process, according to Espinosa. These statements will be presented to student voters once the candidates are announced in May.

