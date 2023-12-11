As conflict continues between Israel and Palestine, causing PCC students, led by the Anti-War Club, to take action to the streets of Pasadena City Hall.

On Saturday, December 9th, PCC’s Anti-War Club worked in conjunction with Tempest Collective, an organization aimed to educate those unaware of global issues. Members from Tempest Collective began their teach-in by remarking that their objective is to aid this movement, not perceiving opinions.

PCC Geography professor Hector Agredano commented on the significance of speaking out and hosting the teach-in.

“It’s more important that we raise our voices in a time when many are being silent, people are being retaliated against and people are losing their jobs or job offers are being rescinded for speaking out in support of Palestine,” said Agredano. “We are not having an academic debate. This is not a teaching but an activist intervention.”

Tempest Collective hosted a Palestinian speaker, Hedab Tarifi, who spoke on her own family experience and her call to action.

“I am yet to mourn my family, but it’s not the time to learn now,” said Tarifi. “It is time to attack and speak and demand and I vow to continue yelling and continue speaking and continue acting until I no longer have a voice or have life.”

As part of their presentation, PCC’s Anti-War Club spoke on the importance of issues within media coverage of disasters similar to this where only one side is portrayed leaving the victims cast away to the shadows. The presentation mentioned persuasive methods that have supported Palestine such as the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement which leads to boycotting corporations that openly support Israel.

Following the teach-in, the Anti-War Club led all participants to join the protest which began with remarks from Burbank mayor Konstantine Anthony who opened by saying “We have to change, the world is depending on it.”

After many encouraging speeches and experiences being shared the crowd came together to begin their march on city hall. A diverse crowd flooded the streets with chants of “from the river to the sea” and “free Palestine” ringing out.

The crowd was met with mainly peaceful support for Palestine, with drivers honking and shouting their support from out their car windows. However, some drivers seemed agitated at the protesters and went as far as driving through crowds of protestors to get through. Luckily no one was harmed or experienced any real harassment or anti-Palestinian remarks from bystanders.

Abdullah, a member of Caltech Students for Justice in Palestine collaborated with PCC’s Anti-War Club to organize the protest, had commented on their objective.

“Every poll after poll suggests that Americans support a ceasefire, but yet the majority of our politicians at all levels of government have refused to do so,” Abdullah said. “We’re calling on the government to support a ceasefire. We’re also calling on all working people to also organize in their communities, in their workplaces to organize and call again for that ceasefire.”

Anti-War Club representative Robert stated how students can continue supporting this movement.

“I think following the Palestinian youth movement and Jewish voice for peace are two great organizations that have been leading this fight since long before October 7, and as both organizations have also endorsed considering joining in on the BDS (Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions) movement,” Robert said. “BDS supports the Palestinian Youth Movement and Jewish Voice for Peace and continues to organize and not have this be a moment but a movement.”

Sirina Nabhan, a protestor actively engaged in the movement, and a descendant of a Palestinian refugee commented on what they hope to see come out of this protest.

“I hope one day Palestine can be free and what that means for me is that Palestinians will get their rights that were taken from them 75 years ago,” said Nabhan. “I hope we don’t repeat history and get rid of indigenous people and not be able to track them down as we have here in America. I’d love to see a free Palestine.”

Ben Avraham contributed with reporting to this story.